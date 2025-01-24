A former classmate of Alfred Okyere was in disbelief after hearing that her friend had been killed in Canada

She took to TikTok to mourn the death of her friend and also share fond memories during their time in school

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have mourned with the grieving family on their loss

Lydia Boanteng, a former classmate of Alfred Okyere, has taken to social media to express her deep sorrow over his friend's demise.

This comes after the young lady took to TikTok, where she shared a video eulogising the 23-year-old.

The post showed photos of Alfred Okyere at his handsome best, looking very excited as he posed for pictures in his new country.

The post showed the press release by the police detailing how her friend was killed in Canada.

Sharing her pain, Lydia Boateng, in the post's caption, shared fond memories of them as classmates, adding that she never envisaged something tragic of nature would happen.

She concluded by pledging to honour and cherish the memory of her friend forever.

"There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts. I remember how we used to fight in the classroom. I still can’t believe that you’re gone, bro., her post read.

Details's on Alfred demise.

Alfred is reported to have been killed by a friend and co-worker who usually picked him up for work.

The 53-year-old suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked Alfred, stabbing him 17 times without any provocation.

The Saskatoon Police, in a statement, said the suspect fled the scene before officers.

He was, however, arrested and put before the court and charged with first-degree murder.

Ghanaians mourn Alfred Okyere

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video consoled the grieving family on their loss.

Nana Ama Adepa commented:

"Still can’t believe that my brother is gone. Nana yaw, may your killer never find peace for the rest of his life. We will always miss you."

GRACIETA LOVELY indicated:

"Bra Joe why so soon. Wats will Charlotte, do"

Ama Vivi indicated:

"I still don’t believe this."

Demba_YTF added:

"Brother why soo soon."

BHARON indicated:

"Canada is not safe nowadays ooo Chai."

kwekuj771 added:

"Aww my visual art class mate."

Nharnh Akua added:

"Forever in our hearts, added:

Demba_YTF added:

"You will forever remain in our hearts, brother Joe."

Chrispine added:

"So sad, brother joe"

Father of 4 killed in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that in February last year, a 39-year-old Ghanaian immigrant to Canada was killed.

The father of four became a victim of the shooting that occurred in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area.

The police, in a release, said Adu Boakye died. He succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

Detective Phillip Campbell said Adu Baokye was shot while waiting for a bus in the area.

