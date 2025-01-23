A Ghanaian man has expressed intense grief after his girlfriend, whom he dearly loved, betrayed him

In a video, he claimed he sold his car to open a shop for her, yet she cheated on him

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed their sympathy for the young man in the comments section

A Ghanaian man was devastated after his lover betrayed him by cheating with another man.

In a video, the young man, Milan, claimed to have invested so much in the lady and made sacrifices, including selling off one of his cars to open a shop for her due to his love.

Ghanaian man laments as lady he established a business for jilts him.

Unfortunately, the lady did not appreciate his sacrifices and cheated on him. Her cheating ways were unveiled when the young man subjected her to a loyalty test.

The Streetz Traffic team contacted and pranked her by asking her to mention her lover's name for a gift.

To the young man's dismay, she mentioned one Evans and questioned who Milan was when the team asked if he had any relationship with any Milan.

When she finally admitted knowing Milan, she claimed Milan was no longer taking good care of her.

The young lady claimed the young man was not buying her wigs, clothes, and bags and ensuring that she had a comfortable life.

Netizens sympathise with Milan

Netizens who saw the videos about the young man expressing his grief after the lady denied him were heartbroken. Many sympathised with him, while others said the lady was ungrateful.

@Rose Flex wrote:

"She is very ungrateful paaaa. She will pay for it bro don't worry ok take heart she will come back looking for you and it will be too late."

@𝓡𝓡.𝓕𝓞𝓡𝓔𝓘𝓖𝓝𝓔𝓡 wrote:

"The boy he fool pass."

@mohammedlardi420 wrote:

"It's time for we the ladies to change our habits."

@Rbninowest1 wrote:

"U for curse am."

@Ayamga Paul wrote:

"I see young boys getting broke because they play the husband role too much at boyfriend level."

@Maulina Victoria wrote:

"Am a lady but this went so far.We live in global world.What goes round comes round."

@Groove Junior Kofinti wrote:

"Haha man you noo help yourself family members but you dey help someone in daughter."

@mark wrote:

"Boss, go for ur shop n everything."

@Shy boi wrote:

"Me I think it’s just content chale how can you tell me this story."

@Bery Blue wrote:

"She is ungrateful soul bro just forget about her and move on please."

@Susana Nkrumah wrote:

"Oh sorry my bro this is very painful."

@His fav home gal wrote:

"Oh the girl didn't try because this thing we the real ones don't get the real guys."

Indomie Seller gets heartbroken

In a related development, a Ghanaian lady suffered a similar fate when her lover, who relocated abroad, betrayed him.

The lady in a video claimed he invested so much in him, including funding his trip abroad with money from her Indomie business.

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section.

