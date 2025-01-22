A Nigeriam man residing in Ghana has celebfaed his Ghaanaia wife, known as Akuarh Dollar1, for becoming a nurse

To show how proud he was of her academic achievement, the romantic man surpresed her with a new car

This thoughtful gesture earned the Nigerian man praises from many people on social media, with a few women [raying for a man life him

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Nigerian man living and working in Ghana has left many women drooling with his romantic gesture towards his Ghanaian wife upon completion of her tertiary education.

After his wife returned home from school as a graduate nurse, the proud husband took it upon himself to celebrate her academic success with a pleasant surprise.

A Nigerian man surprises his Ghanaian wife who graduated as a nurse with a var and bundles of cash. Photo credit: @akuarhdollar1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video circulating on TikTok, the Nigerian man, whose name has yet to be identified, presented a brand-new car, that looked like a Honda Civic, to his wife identified on TikTok as Akuarh Dollar1.

Aside from the car, the romantic Nigerian man also gifted her two bundles of GH¢200 notes, the highest denomination of the Ghanaian currency.

The man suggested in commentaries from the video that he was proud of Akuarh Dollar1's academic achievement, graduating as a nurse.

Akuarh Dollar1, who was captured sitting in the blue-black coloured car, looked visibly excited while her husband handed over the documents and bundles of cash to her.

"Congratulations to my beautiful wife. This is a gift. No time ooo, we no dey give fake pressure. See how take this one surprise my wife," he said:

Having been thrilled by her husband's romantically thoughtful gesture, the Ghanaian lady took to social media to celebrate and express gratitude to her man.

"I want to say a very big thank you to my husband. Let the whole world help me thank him so much and tell him how much am grateful to him, love you soo much," she wrote.

Netizens awed by the Nigerian man's gesture

The Nigerian man's romantic gesture left many netizens in awe, as they thronged the comment section of the trending video to commend him.

@thegreatone153 said:

"No cheating ooo respect him and humble yourself for him for the rest of your life and let his preek always sweet you morning afternoon evening."

@Adjo grace replied:

"If she wasn’t doing already, could she have gotten all that? Not every is like your gf or wife."

@10th January also said:

"God please I have some of the uniform, the shoe and the wig Or do I shout at you when I pray. Congratulations dear."

@Nana Ama commented:

"Where do we sell husband like him….. am ready to buy one now."

Husband and wife celebrate their graduation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian man and his wife took to social media to celebrate their academic success.

The man and his wife both graduated from the Graduate School University of Ghana on the same day.

The duo reportedly bagged separate master's degree from the nation's premier institution of higher learning.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh