Ghanaian Man Shares His Breakup Story: “I Was Giving My Girlfriend GH¢20 Daily But She Left Me”

by  Magdalene Larnyoh 2 min read
  • Andy, a Ghanaian man, shared how his relationship ended due to his financial struggles despite his efforts to show his love by giving his girlfriend GH¢20 daily.
  • Influenced by her friends, who encouraged her to find a wealthier partner, she eventually left him.
  • Later, when Andy moved to the UK, his ex-girlfriend reached out to apologise, but he decided not to rekindle the relationship.

A Ghanaian man has recounted a breakup with an ex because of his financial struggles and how it affected him for a long time.

Andy said even though he did not have money, he tried to show the girl how much he loved her by giving her GH¢20 daily.

Andy tells DJ Nyaami why her girlfriend left him for other men and why she wants to come back to him. Photo credit: SVTV Africa
Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Andy said he hoped that the daily GH¢20 he gave to his girlfriend then would show her how much she meant to him.

However, peer pressure did not allow the lady to see that Andy truly loved her. Her friends encouraged her to leave Andy, who was a poor boy, so she could find a better man.

Andy said his ex-girlfriend sadly started socialising with her friends, whose lifestyles were very different. He told her new friends hung out with boys who had money and didn’t care about their future.

Andy added that she once lied to him after he caught her with her ex. He realised the lady did not want him anymore and moved on.

He said that when his ex-girlfriend heard he had travelled to the UK, she reached out to apologise, hoping that Andy would accept her back. But Andy said it was too late to get back together.

Watch the video below:

Comments on breakup story

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Andy’s breakup story. Read them below:

@DorothyOwusu-km2uk said:

"I can see he is still broken hearted but brother God has save you and will see you through"

@dearjane9753 wrote:

"Master you still love her 😂😂 why bring her issue up fast fast like that 😂😂😂"

@kingsleyagyeman5082 said:

"But dj didn’t ask about his girl o😂😂.. hrr broken heart is real o😂😂"

@louistene6508 wrote:

"The way mandem moved straight into talking about his ex, mandem is pained. I understand him though!"

@faustinavidzornu3650 said:

"Broken heart 😢 i am going through it right now as i am Typing. May God help us to meet the right partner😊😊😊"

UK borga surprises Ghanaian girlfriend

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man in the UK sent gifts to his girlfriend in Ghana to show how much he missed her.

The Borga sent two money bouquets, flowers, perfumes, and other items to be given to his girlfriend.

Netizens who saw the video commented on it.

Source: YEN.com.gh

