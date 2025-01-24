Nana Asante Soaba, a renowned broadcaster with Oyerepa FM, recently passed away, leaving family and loved ones devastated

Fresh reports from his family indicate that his father passed away five barely five minutes after learning about his son's demise

Netizens who saw the video of the relative breaking the news were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section

Father of Nana Asante Soaba, a renowned broadcaster with Oyerepa FM who recently died, has passed away.

The devastating news was reported by a relative of Nana Asante Soaba, who spoke with Oyerepa FM.

Nana Asante Soaba's dad dies after learning about son's death.

In the video, the man claimed that Nana Asante Soaba's dad passed away shortly after learning about his son's demise.

"We lost both father and son within an hour. His father could not bear the news and also passed away in less than five minutes after he heard the news," the man said.

Nana Asante Soaba dies

Sad news about the passing of renowned broadcaster Nana Asante Soaba broke on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. According to reports, the media man died on January 21, 2025, after battling an unspecified illness for years.

The devastating news broke the hearts of many of his friends and loved ones, especially his listeners at Oyerepa FM.

Nana Asante and dad buried

Due to Islamic culture, Nana Asante and his father were buried within 72 hours of their passing, the relative who confirmed the news of his dad's passing said.

Netizens sympathise with Nana Asante's family

Netizens who learnt about Nana Asante Soaba's and his dad's passing were heartbroken. Many in the comments section commiserated with the bereaved family.

Family mourns Nana Asante Soaba

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that friends and family of Nana Asante Soaba are reeling over his death.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed his wife and mother-in-law weeping uncontrollably over his death. Other relatives and friends also joined in mourning their beloved.

Netizens who saw the video about Nana Asante Soaba's family mourning his loss were heartbroken and sympathised with them in the comments section.

