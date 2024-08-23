A Ghanaian girl demonstrated her love and affection towards her best friend by surprising her on her birthday

The lady sent her best friend a package comprising a money bouquet, a cake and balloons to celebrate her day

In the video spotted on TikTok, the birthday girl accepted the gifts as well as an apology from her best friend

A video of a Ghanaian lady celebrating her best friend on the occasion of her birthday has warmed hearts on social media.

The unidentified lady teamed up with Patty's Giftery to surprise her best friend with some presents to make her day special.

A Ghanaian lady surprises her best friend with a money bouquet and gifts on her birthday. Photo credit: @gift.house3/TikTok.

The parcel presented included a money bouquet, cake, balloons, a gift card, and other goodies.

The money bouquet was beautifully crafted with GH¢5 notes and packaged in a nice box.

According to narrations in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady and her best friend had a little misunderstanding, so she decided to use the birthday to make amends.

"You got this package from us and then the person says we should tell you that she is really, really, really sorry. So just accept this parcel for her, okay," said the person who delivered the gifts.

The birthday celebrant, who looked extremely excited and overwhelmed by the gesture, nodded in acceptance of her friend's apology after receiving the presents.

Reactions to the birthday surprise video

Netizens who came across the video shared their reactions, with many inquiring about the cost of the entire birthday surprise gift.

@user2053427553566 said:

"Awwww I need something like this but the location nu."

@Akua broni asked:

"Please how much."

@GIFT HOUSE IN KUMASI replied:

"400gh"

@_regie.nald_24 also asked:

"With everything ??? Plus the money brought or everything."

