Friends and family of Nana Asante Soaba, the late Oyerepa FM radio presenter, are reeling over his death

A video sighted on social media showed the wife and mother-in-law of the deceased presenter wailing over his death

Nana Asante Soaba reportedly died on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, after succumbing to a protracted sickness

The family of the late Oyerepa FM presenter, Nana Asante Soaba are struggling to come to terms with his death.

It will be recalled that YEN.com.gh reported that the renowned broadcast journalist passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

The family of the late Oyerepa FM presenter, Nana Asante Soaba, mourn his death. Photo credit: Oyerepa FM.Facebook.

Nana Asante Soaba, who hosted the Mpanin Atenase programme in the evenings, reportedly succumbed to an illness he had been battling for years.

His untimely death has left his friends and loved ones devastated and in great pain.

A video circulating on social media captured the sorrowful atmosphere at his family house, with his relatives reeling over his death.

The video also showed a heart-wrenching scene, where the late presenter's wife and mother-in-law were seen weeping uncontrollably as they mourned the loss of their loved one.

"Nana Asante did not say goodbye to us before departing. Nana Kofi, your son, is asking about you. Where are you, where are you, the wife was heard saying while wailing.

In addition to his wife and mother-in-law, other relatives and friends of Nana Asante Soaba also struggled to contain their emotions and cried to the extent that it became hard to console them.

The radio presenter, who was reported to be a Muslim, was laid to rest on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

Being an Ashanti man, it's unclear whether his family would also hold another funeral in accordance with their customs and traditions.

Below is the last video of Nana Asante Soaba, hosting his radio show.

Nana Asante Soaba was popular in Kumasi

The late presenter was a beloved figure in the Ghanaian media and the Ashanti Region. His Mpanin Atenase programme was one of the most listened-to shows in Kumasi.

Nana Asante Soaba's listeners admired him for his affable personality and humorous style of hosting the Mpanin Atenase programme.

Nana Asante Soaba began his media career at Angel FM and rose through the ranks to become one of the prominent voices on the radio station.

He later moved from Angel FM to Oyerepa FM in 2021, where he worked until his unfortunate death.

Nana Asante Soaba's death is, therefore, a major blow not just to his friends and loved ones but also to the media fraternity in the Ashanti Region.

