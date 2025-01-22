Ardent listeners of Oyerepa FM are in disbelief over the demise of Nana Asante Soaba, who passed on January 21, 2025

A family source indicates that the seasoned broadcaster died after he succumbed to an illness

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the post have mourned with the grieving family over their loss

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Workers at Oyerepa FM are in mourning following the death of their colleague and seasoned broadcaster, Nana Asante Soaba.

Host of the Oyerepa FM’s evening program, Mpanin Atenase, reportedly died on January 21, 2025.

The host of Mpanini Atenase,Nana Asante Soaba on Oyerepa FM is dead. Photo credit: @Oyerepa FM/YouTube

Source: Youtube

A report by Oyerepa FM on its Facebook page indicated that the famed broadcaster died after he succumbed to an undisclosed illness.

According to relatives, Nana Asante Soaba had been battling an illness for several years.

"Despite his health challenges, he remained a committed and passionate broadcaster until his condition worsened in recent months. His untimely demise has left a void in the media landscape of Kumasi."

The illustrious career of Nana Asante Soaba

Nana Asante Soaba rose to prominence in the media industry at Angel FM, where his illustrious career began.

His dedication and hard work were acknowledged and rewarded as he won numerous awards as a newscaster.

He then moved to Oyerepa FM in 2021, where he worked until his demise.

At Oyerepa FM, Nana Asante Soaba earned the admiration of his audience due to his affable personality, humour and vibrant style of hosting his programme.

He will be laid to rest on January 22 in accordance with Islamic traditions.

At the time of writing the report, the post on the Facebook page of Oyerepa FM had raked in over 70 likes and 40 comments.

Watch a Asante Soaba

Peeps console the family of Nana Asante Soaba

Social media users who reacted to the post expressed their deepest condolences to Nana Asante Soaba's family and the Oyerepa media fraternity.

Vidash Nardzo commented:

"My favorite man, may his rest in peace."

Andrews Kofi Frimpong indicated:

"Rest in peace Papa such a humble man."

Cecilia Ofosu added:

"I have been waiting for the day you will resume work but death has laid his icy hands on you. Rest well my best host."

Adwoa Boahemaa Dilys

"I don't want to believe aaww Nana why, u broke, our hearts... I can hear u mentioning my name on the Mpenin Atenase and cracking jokes...Eeiii so why didn't the media inform us for medical assistance though?"

Nana Adjowa Melly added:

"Rest well Nana,I was always looking forward for your coming back."

C-Confion laid to rest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor the late Bright Owusu, popularly known as C Confion, had been laid to rest.

Relatives of C-Confion poured libation while facing the coffin. In his words, he rallied the gods to receive C Confion's spirit if his death was natural.

The chief later laid a curse, praying that the gods would deal with anyone who might have contributed to the actor's demise.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh