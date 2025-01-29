Teenager Wisdom Ahorsu from Aveme Beme found GH¢20,000 on his way to school and returned it despite his financial struggles

The money belonged to Assemblyman Albert Attah Avor, who later rewarded him with a new uniform, mathematical set, pens, and books

Several social media users who saw the post applauded Wisdom Ahorsu's honesty and prayed he continue in good virtues

Wisdom Ahorsu, a teenage boy who lives in Aveme Beme of the North Dayin District in the Volta region has exhibited honesty which many claim is lost in Ghanaian society.

The young who is a student of Aveme Beme D.A. found GH¢20,000 on his way to school and despite the hardship he faces, Wisdom Ahorsu returned the money to the owner.

In a Facebook post by Goshers and Aklamasu Wise, they indicated that the boy was struggling financially and sometimes had to do menial jobs to get money for his upkeep and education.

“On his way to school somewhere last week, he found an amount of Ghc 20, 000.00 (Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis) full of 200Gh notes. Judging from his looks the tattered and faded short-sleeve shirt shows that he needs a lot to get educated and that amount of money could be a good start.”

They recounted that even though he contemplated keeping the huge sum, Wisdom Ahorsu upon hearing a community member had misplaced his money returned it to his teachers who gave it to the owner.

The money belonged to the Assemblyman for the Aveme Beme Electoral Area, Albert Attah Avor, who was searching for it.

After receiving the money, the Assemblyman gifted him a new uniform, mathematical set, pens and books.

Edem Favour Mawuena said:

“Great job! Please get us more details on this case. Just as the Swedru actions went viral, please let this young boy also be known for his good deed to inspire and encourage him and everyone including those in the village. Thank you.”

Tuupuo Sey wrote:

“Even in tarted clothes, he returned what didn't belong to him to the owner. God bless and help replace the tarted clothes.”

Wienaa Dekungmene said:

“God bless him abundantly. We don't have, it's honesty, integrity and transparency that we need in our society. Our children or young ones are leading and showing us the way, we the elderly must emulate. Bro God bless you too.”

Napoli Street Gad wrote:

“A guy in Spain found more than 2000 euros on the floor and returned it to the police..They took the money and they found out that he is not having resident permit so they deported him back to his country.”

Bernard Agyei Marfo said:

“He has done what Napoleon can never do and l wish him well in good future. Anyway why can't the owner of the said amount give him some to buy his torn out shirt if the story is true.”

