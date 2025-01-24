Kids Blessed By Popular Ghanaian Actor, Each Receives a Bundle of Cash

Some kids have been showered with gifts by a popular Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as LilI Win

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the celebrated actor gave each of the children a bundle of cash

This gesture has been praised by many Ghanaians who came across the video shared on TikTok by a gentleman known as Philip Adom

A Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, has taken to the streets to share his blessings with some kids.

In a video circulating on social media, the actor and philanthropist was seen distributing bundles of cash to the children.

A popular Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, shows love to kids. Photo credit: @officiallilwin/TikTok.

Surrounded by a large crowd, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, gave each child a bundle of GH¢5.

From the video sighted, Lil Win shared over 30 bundles of the GH¢5 notes to the children

It's unclear if the donation by Lil Win was just a random act of kindness or if it was in celebration of a special day or event in his life.

However, he was seen wearing a white T-shirt with the image of his mother printed on it, suggesting that he may probably be sharing the money in her honour.

The celebrated Ghanaian actor recently honoured and made his mother proud by transforming her house into a mansion.

Videos and pictures of the refurbished house were splashed on social media, with many praising him.

The video of the Ghanaian actor's donation exercise was shared on TikTok by a member of his Church, identified as Philip Adom, who described himself as a "Brother of the Philadelphia Movement.

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win is a proud member of the Believers Worship Centre, otherwise known as Philadelphia Church, founded by Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

Mixed reactions to Lil Win's donation

Lil WIn's donation to the kids sparked mixed reactions from netizens who chanced on the video shared by Philip Adom.

YEN.com.gh compile a few of the reactions below:

@NanaBa Sark said:

"GH¢5? Hmm guys be careful cos some gifts are not for free."

@Missblay77 replied:

"Someone get money and he’s helping others and ur there saying this Ehhh bibinii ne adwene fii"

@Asubonten also said:

"What does Ghc5 buy in Ghana now? Gh5 cannot buy any food in Ghana now, so what’s your motive for this Mr.."

@Abynah Eva Brown commented:

"Anything u do some people will definitely find something wrong to say abt it."

@fynbiobigal99 also commented:

"Some few weeks ago some woman says bro kwojo don't give Money on hand bcs of his rituals pls what is he doing now."

Philanthropist supports 2000 people

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, Merdarlock embarked on an initiative to support the less privileged in society.

Through, this initiative dubbed, "Feed the Street Mission," Merdarlock supported 2000 people along the streets of Nima and Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Accompanied by his friends, the philanthropist shared packs of food and some cash to the poor on the street.

