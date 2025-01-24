Jeffery Ebo Arhin, a Swedru SHS student, recently gained notoriety after returning a missing purse he found on campus

The young man has opened up about his personal life and some challenges his parents have encountered

Jeffery's story has touched the hearts of many netizens who expressed their views in the comments section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Jeffery Ebo Arhin, the Swedru Senior High School (SWESCO) student who returned the missing purse, has opened up about his family life.

In a video, the young man noted that his dad had been unemployed for many years.

Jeffery Ebo Arhin, the Swedru SHS boy who returned a missing purse he found in school speaks about his family. Image source: Channel One TV

Source: Twitter

Jeffery recently warmed the hearts of many after returning a missing purse he found on campus. Although the purse contained some money, the young man and another student refused to touch its contents and returned it to their headmistress.

Touched by their honesty, the headmistress rewarded them with some money. In addition, Jeffery has received donations from many organisations.

Recently, the young boy opened up about his life, sharing the challenges that shaped his values.

Jeffery noted that his dad has been jobless since he was in Class Six, and his mum gives him GH¢15 each day to go to school.

According to the young man, his family has faced significant hardships but has never compromised on their principles.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Jeffery's Arhin's family background

Netizens who saw Jeffery's video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While many congratulated him, others sympathised with him over his father's situation.

@_yawfynominal wrote:

"Chale ebi only me p33 Dey think say the hype be too much for a kind gesture. Adey mark the English waaa. Ebi below belt."

@nana_kwabina wrote:

"There are still good men around. Ghana y3 me ne wo dea."

@NiceVictor4191 wrote:

"Just imagine without the introduction of free SHS, where would he be by now?"

@alberto_1ne wrote:

"Charley buh social media dey help this generation paa oo. Way back from 2000-2005 we too we do better pass this one oo but mouth thank you plus insult wey be our reward system.. Hmmm."

@agyeiwaa_aaa wrote:

"God just works in mysterious ways."

@AdwoaSandy1 wrote:

"Dear God, thank you for using the headmistress and gophers as a tool for carving this young boy's path. Do not forget them; kindly bless the desires of their hearts, too."

@Reggaesunsplah wrote:

"We need to encourage such honest character for our nation. Good work by Citi."

@ItsEarthKwak wrote:

"I want the momo for him."

@QwaquQwaqu wrote:

"They shd stop him from speaking na hmmm!"

Swedru SHS boy gets more gifts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jeffery Ebo Arhin, a student of Swedru Senior High School, received more gifts after he returned a missing purse containing money.

Various organisations, including NGOs, have appreciated the young man with cash donations, opportunities, and other gifts. Ebo Arhin was overwhelmed with emotions and cried as organisations trooped into his school to honour him for his gesture.

Jeffery found a purse containing money on the school grounds. Instead of emptying and dumping it, he returned it with all its contents to the school's headmistress.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh