Robert Dela Dzudzor, a young Ghanaian, found money at a Stanbic Bank ATM and promptly contacted the bank to return it

He later shared an update on social media confirming he had returned the cash as promised and got a reward from a food vendor

Social media users who saw his post shared varied opinions on his actions and the reward from the food vendor

Robert Dela Dzudzor, a young Ghanaian found some money at a Stanbic Bank ATM he visited to make a withdrawal.

After reaching out to the financial institution, the young man promised to return the money the following day.

Robert Dela Dzudzor returns the money he found at the ATM to the bank. Photo credit: @RobertDzudzor

In a post on X, Robert Dela Dzudzor encountered how he found the money and shared an image of the cash.

It was all GH¢50 notes. He took a photo of the money while in a car, possibly after he had left the ATM and shared the image on social media.

"I discovered some money at the ATM while making a withdrawal. I've contacted the bank and will return the funds tomorrow.🤝"

A day after making the initial post, Robert Dela Dzudzor shared an update and wrote:

"Done."

The update included a short video showing him at the bank with a staff member. The update and video showed that he had returned the money just as he had said.

Food vendor rewards man who returned cash

After Robert Dela Dzudzor shared an update on having returned the money, Didijollof, a food vendor in Ghana, offered him a reward.

DidiJollof commented on Robert Dela Dzudzor's post and said they were going to give him seven-day meal coupons.

"For this noble act, we're going to reward you with a meal coupon that will cover you for 7 days. Kindly check your DM"

Ghanaian man commended for returning Stanbic money

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post made by Robert Dela Dzudzor on X. Read them below:

@Frank_Baides said:

“God bless you for doing the right thing my brother 🤩🙏Your reward is in heaven.”

@THE_JOB__ wrote:

“Integrity and love for humanity. Kudos 👏 onua.”

@Papa_Galii said:

“Competing with the Swedru student wow my boy🫡😂🫶.”

@nana_pytha1 wrote:

“You should have sent some to me.”

@airtornam said:

“Charley, I for call Goshers @goshers_ den the Swedru SHS Headmistress give you. You also deserve a hug from the Headmistress.”

@dzifianu wrote:

“Time for your scholarship.”

@wonda_kvng said:

“ATM tour today… make I get Didi jollof coupon some.”

@PellyHakson asked:

“I see somebody en 70 gh for floor wey ar return am oo Snr 🫣 How many days you go give me food?”

@don_fibbonacci wrote:

“Good name is better than riches an)kwale.”

Headmistress gifts student for returning misplaced money

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the headmistress of Swedru Senior High School applauded and rewarded two students for finding and returning missing money.

Golda Esi Andam gave both students GH¢20 each as a reward and urged others to emulate them.

Social media users who watched the video shared varied opinions on the students' actions and the headmistress' gesture.

Source: YEN.com.gh