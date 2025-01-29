A kind Ghanaian man has gifted popular TikTok couple, Isaac and Agness a brand-new car, the two have announced

They shared the great news on their TikTok page, with Isaac and his wife flaunting their adorable gift

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and congratulated the couple in the comments section

Popular Ghanaian TikTok couple, Isaac and Agness, have been gifted a brand-new car. The couple shared the great news with their TikTok family in a video that has since gone viral.

The two indicated in the video that a well-meaning benefactor, Joe Wise, gave them the gift. They beamed with excitement as they walked to the garage to pick up their car.

Who are Isaac and Agness?

Isaac and Agness, a beloved TikTok couple, became famous after their pre-wedding photos surfaced on social media.

Many raised concerns over the man's looks in the photos that went viral, arguing that he was not handsome. Others advised the lady to ditch him since he didn't have a good look. However, Agness disregarded the comments and married her husband.

The couple won the admiration of many netizens after granting a series of interviews on their wedding and their love life.

Subsequently, they have announced receiving a brand new car from a loved one. They extended their heartfelt gratitude to the man.

