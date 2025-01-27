A Ghanaian groom and his Obroni (white) bride have become the centre of online attention after a heartwarming video from their wedding surfaced.

The wedding reception, held at a lavish venue, was filled with joy and laughter as the newlyweds celebrated with family and friends.

The video shows the happy bride impressively whining her waist to the beat of a local Ghanaian song.

The lively wedding ceremony, which blended elements of Ghanaian culture with a modern twist, showcased the couple’s deep bond and the bride’s effort to embrace her husband’s heritage.

