Ghanaian Groom Delights As He Gets Married To Obroni Lover: "Green Card Secure"
A Ghanaian groom and his Obroni (white) bride have become the centre of online attention after a heartwarming video from their wedding surfaced.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The wedding reception, held at a lavish venue, was filled with joy and laughter as the newlyweds celebrated with family and friends.
The video shows the happy bride impressively whining her waist to the beat of a local Ghanaian song.
The lively wedding ceremony, which blended elements of Ghanaian culture with a modern twist, showcased the couple’s deep bond and the bride’s effort to embrace her husband’s heritage.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh