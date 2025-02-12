A not-for-profit organisation has taken steps to support Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Semevor, after his fire accident

The group donated GH¢20,000 they raised through public support to the family and friends of the actor taking care of him

The group's gesture has warmed the hearts of many netizens who hailed them in the comments section

A non-governmental organisation, BeyondBurnsInternational, has mobilised Ghanaians to support actor Mawuli Semevor after his fire accident.

The group has been able to raise GH¢20,000 for the actor's treatment. In a video, the group presented the money to the family and friends taking care of the actor.

Mawuli Semevor's family receive a huge donation on actor's behalf. Image source: Mawuli Semevor

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, January 9, 2025, news about the actor's fire accident broke, leaving many Ghanaians devastated.

According to the actor's brother who introduced himself as Philip Okyere, the fire was started by an electrical fault when the two were alone at home one day.

The actor was severely injured after attempting to escape the scene. He was rushed to the hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

Source: YEN.com.gh