Canada has waived visa requirements for Indonesia and Malaysia, disappointing Ghana and other African nations

As a result, eligible Indonesian and Malaysian travellers can apply for an eTA instead of the traditional visas

The visa waivers aim to strengthen Canada's diplomatic ties and promote trade across the Indo-Pacific region

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Ghana has failed to make the list after Canada waived visa requirements for citizens from two specific foreign countries.

Ghana misses out as Canada waives visa requirements for travellers from two international countries. Photo source: alvarez/Getty Images, P A Thompson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In an official statement on X on Monday, May 25, 2026, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced new changes to their immigration policy that would take effect on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

The two countries that will benefit from the new visa-requirement waivers are in Asia.

This comes as disappointing news for Ghana and other African states whose nationals have relocated to Canada in mass numbers in recent years and have maintained good diplomatic ties with the North American country.

Which countries benefit from Canada's visa waiver?

According to the IRCC, eligible travellers from Indonesia and Malaysia will benefit from Canada's new visa waiver.

As a result, Indonesian and Malaysian citizens will no longer need a Canadian temporary resident visa (TRV) to fly to or through Canada if they have held one in the past 10 years or currently hold a valid US non-immigrant visa.

Eligible travellers will be able to apply for an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) instead of going through the regular visa process.

The US changes the rules for Green Card seekers living in the country. Photo credit: PS Photography/Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The IRCC also indicated that Indonesian and Malaysian citizens who don’t meet these criteria or who plan to enter Canada by land or sea will still need a Canadian visitor visa.

Travellers from the two Asian countries who already have valid visas can keep using them until their expiration.

Why Canada waived visas for Indonesia, Malaysia

In a statement, Lena Metlege Diab, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, explained that the visa waivers were part of the country's efforts to build stronger diplomatic and economic ties across the Indo-Pacific region.

According to her, expanding visa-free air travel will make it easier for people to travel for business, investment and trade between Canada, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Lena Metlege Diab said:

"Canada is working to attract the world’s brightest minds, strengthen our global partnerships and create new opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers."

"Changing visa requirements for eligible travellers from Indonesia and Malaysia is part of a broader whole-of-government effort to deepen Canada’s engagement across the Indo-Pacific, support trade and investment, and make it easier for people to connect, do business and contribute to Canada’s long-term economic growth."

The government also maintained that the new move showed Canada’s strong commitment to border safety and security.

The X post announcing the new visa requirement waivers is below:

US changes rules for green card seekers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US changed its rules for green card seekers.

In a memo, the US State Department listed the new requirements for non-citizens looking to change their immigration status while living in the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh