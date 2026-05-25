Prominent musician Choirmaster has made a highly emotional second public update following the tragic passing of his wife, veteran actress Beverly Afaglo Baah

In a touching post, the singer addressed swirling internet rumours regarding a commemorative tattoo, redirecting the focus to a deeply personal tribute song

Entitled simply Beverly Afaglo, the grief-stricken husband shared an emotional snippet of the track, confessing to his followers that the raw emotional agony he is experiencing is entirely overwhelming

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The shattering veil of silence surrounding Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah, widely known across the continent as Choirmaster, has been replaced by a beautiful, devastatingly raw piece of musical art.

Choirmaster shares an emotional tribute song for his late wife, actress Beverly Afaglo Baah. Image credit: Choirmaster/Instagram

Source: UGC

As the entire entertainment fraternity establishes a permanent presence at his residence to prepare for Beverly's upcoming traditional one-week observation on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Green Flavour Events Centre in Community 9, Tema, the iconic Praye vocalist has turned to his first love, music, to process the ultimate tragedy of his lifetime.

"Hopefully you can dance in Heaven" - Choirmaster

Ditching standard corporate press releases or superficial black-screen obituaries, Choirmaster chose to share a deep, private piece of their marital journey.

The tribute track features poignant, beautifully crafted lyrics celebrating Beverly's vibrant essence, her striking beauty, and her fierce loyalty as a life partner.

In a caption that instantly broke the hearts of thousands of digital onlookers, the singer detailed that this specific recording was the absolute pride and joy of his late wife:

"Hopefully you can dance with your favourite song in Heaven!! My Best friend / My manager 💔💔💔. This Pain is too much 😢😢," the musician penned next to the audio track, sharing for the first time the massive corporate role Beverly played behind the scenes of his music business.

The post was accompanied by an image which seemingly depicts the Ghanaian music icon getting a tattoo of the actress on his skin.

The Instagram post below has the bereaved husband, Choirmaster, paying tribute to his late wife, Beverly Afaglo.

Source: YEN.com.gh