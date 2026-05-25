Choirmaster Breaks Silence with Heartbreaking Musical Tribute to Late Wife Beverly Afaglo
- Prominent musician Choirmaster has made a highly emotional second public update following the tragic passing of his wife, veteran actress Beverly Afaglo Baah
- In a touching post, the singer addressed swirling internet rumours regarding a commemorative tattoo, redirecting the focus to a deeply personal tribute song
- Entitled simply Beverly Afaglo, the grief-stricken husband shared an emotional snippet of the track, confessing to his followers that the raw emotional agony he is experiencing is entirely overwhelming
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The shattering veil of silence surrounding Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah, widely known across the continent as Choirmaster, has been replaced by a beautiful, devastatingly raw piece of musical art.
As the entire entertainment fraternity establishes a permanent presence at his residence to prepare for Beverly's upcoming traditional one-week observation on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Green Flavour Events Centre in Community 9, Tema, the iconic Praye vocalist has turned to his first love, music, to process the ultimate tragedy of his lifetime.
"Hopefully you can dance in Heaven" - Choirmaster
Ditching standard corporate press releases or superficial black-screen obituaries, Choirmaster chose to share a deep, private piece of their marital journey.
The tribute track features poignant, beautifully crafted lyrics celebrating Beverly's vibrant essence, her striking beauty, and her fierce loyalty as a life partner.
In a caption that instantly broke the hearts of thousands of digital onlookers, the singer detailed that this specific recording was the absolute pride and joy of his late wife:
"Hopefully you can dance with your favourite song in Heaven!! My Best friend / My manager 💔💔💔. This Pain is too much 😢😢," the musician penned next to the audio track, sharing for the first time the massive corporate role Beverly played behind the scenes of his music business.
The post was accompanied by an image which seemingly depicts the Ghanaian music icon getting a tattoo of the actress on his skin.
The Instagram post below has the bereaved husband, Choirmaster, paying tribute to his late wife, Beverly Afaglo.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh