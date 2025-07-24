Popular media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa, has scolded Sammy Gyamfi for dragging Afia Schwarzenegger to court

In a video, he instructed the NDC politician and CEO of the Ghana Gold Board to withdraw the lawsuit against the US-based Ghanaian socialite

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster and political activist, Okatakyie Afrifa, has weighed in on the lawsuit filed by the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, against Afia Schwarzenegger.

During an episode of the For The Records show, Okatakyie reprimanded Sammy Gyamfi for dragging the Ghanaian socialite based abroad to court for defamation.

Okatakyie Afrifa blasts Sammy Gyamfi over lawsuit against Afia Schwarzenegger.

Source: Facebook

He contended that Sammy Gyamfi has no moral turpitude to drag anyone to court given his past actions.

"You lied against many people when you were the NDC Communications Officer, yet no one took you to court," Okatakyie said during his show.

Okatakyie Afrifa accused the prominent Ghanaian politician of peddling falsehoods against his political opponents while serving as the National Communications Director for the NDC, and lying his way to win power in the 2024 elections.

He recalled how Sammy Gyamfi told Ghanaians that Hubtel belonged to the former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, yet it later turned out that the claim was false.

He also referred the NDC politician to some remarks he made against the host of the Kokrokoo Morning Show, Chairman Kwame Sefa Kayi, in 2019 when his party was in opposition.

Okatakyie stated that despite all of Sammy Gyamfi's numerous "sins," no one has ever taken him to court for defamation.

He, therefore, found it absurd that Sammy Gyamfi would sue someone over comments made about him.

The famed broadcaster accused the GoldBod CEO of trying to intimidate Afia Schwarzenegger with his legal action and asked him to withdraw the lawsuit immediately, since Afia Schwarzenegger will not be intimidated by it.

Watch the video of Okatakyie Afrifa scolding Sammy Gyamfi over Afia Schwarzenegger's lawsuit below:

Source: YEN.com.gh