Obinim’s Businesses and Luxury Cars Resurface Amid Inheritance Saga With Wife Florence
- Bishop Daniel Obinim recently stirred debate after stating that his wife, Florence, should not be involved in organising his funeral when he dies
- The preacher later disclosed that he had already written a will and assigned his businesses and properties to his children to avoid any disputes
- As the discussion continues, an old video showing him choosing between a Rolls-Royce, Bentley, G Wagon, and two Range Rovers resurfaced
Bishop Daniel Obinim's recent comments about his funeral arrangements and inheritance plans have continued to dominate discussions on social media.
The founder of International God's Way Church recently sparked controversy after stating publicly that his wife, Florence, should not be involved in organising his funeral.
According to the preacher, he had already made arrangements concerning his burial and estate to prevent possible disagreements among family members after his death.
His remarks prompted a response from Florence Obinim, who said she was not surprised by her husband's position and stated that she respected his decision.
Obinim starts new public drama as he replies to his wife over her response to his funeral arrangement plans
The discussion later shifted from funeral arrangements to Obinim's vast wealth after he disclosed that he had already written a will and distributed his assets on paper.
Obinim shares inheritance plans for children
Speaking on the matter, Obinim explained that his children would inherit the businesses, properties, and investments he has accumulated over the years.
The preacher indicated that several of his assets had already been assigned to specific children through his will.
While a complete list of his holdings is not publicly known, Obinim is widely associated with International God's Way Church, real estate investments, commercial properties, and other business interests, including Magil Furniture.
Over the years, he has also publicly displayed several mansions, lands, and luxury assets that have contributed to his image as one of Ghana's wealthiest religious leaders.
Obinim's old luxury car video resurfaces
Amid the ongoing discussions, an old video of Bishop Obinim has resurfaced online and attracted renewed attention.
In the clip, the preacher is seen stepping out of his residence while trying to decide which of his luxury vehicles to drive.
He first approached a Rolls-Royce before moving to a white Range Rover, then asked the person filming which vehicle he should use before walking towards a silver Range Rover.
Moments later, he considered a black Mercedes-Benz G Wagon and even suggested driving his Bentley instead.
Watch the Instagram video of Obinim choosing which luxury car to drive below:
After moving between the vehicles and weighing his options, Obinim eventually returned to the white Range Rover and drove off.
The resurfaced footage has since fueled fresh conversations online, with many social media users linking the display of wealth to the preacher's recent disclosure that his businesses and properties have already been allocated to his children through a will.
Obinim denies wife role in funeral arrangements
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Obinim had restricted his wife, Florence, from involvement in his future funeral arrangements.
The preacher's wife expressed gratitude for her husband's candid remarks as she publicly addressed the controversy about his burial plans.
In a video, Obinim clarified his earlier stance, affirming that Florence can attend his funeral as a widow and detailing reasons for his decisions.
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Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.