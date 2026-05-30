Apostle Ray Micheal, the head pastor of Cedar Impact Miracle Centre, organised an online prayer meeting via Zoom, where many people were present

In a video on X, the man of God performed some miracles in the lives of some of the Christian attendees of the online prayer meeting

Ghanaians who watched the man of God perform the miracles thronged the comment section of the post to share their varied thoughts

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Apostle Ray Micheal, the head pastor of Cedar Impact Miracle Centre, performed a miracle for a lady who joined his online prayer fellowship.

In a video, the man of God spoke about the health issues of the woman and then proceeded to pray for her.

Apostle Ray Micheal prays for and heals a woman via Zoom call. Photo credit: @righteousraymike

Source: Facebook

Before he prayed, the lady confirmed what Apostle Ray Michael said just to prove that the pastor was not lying.

In the video on X, Apostle Ray Michael touched the screen while praying for the lady via Zoom. The man of God commanded the lady's immediate deliverance.

"Be delivered right now. Be delivered, now. Out of her now," Apostle Ray Micheal commanded.

After the man of God touched the screen and ordered the lady's deliverance, she started jumping in her room.

Her reaction could be said to be a manifestation of what was happening spiritually.

After praying for the lady, Apostle Ray Micheal mentioned other people on the Zoom call to pray for them and prophesy over their lives.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to online healing

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@coded_rafs said:

"Smh, so when will Africans stop fooling? How do we expect Europeans and Americans to take us seriously when we engage in such madness? This is so annoying."

@_iamAdemola_D wrote:

"If a stool was said to have descended from heaven to earth in a particular region, then forget about this and move on with it. You gerrit????????????? 🙃🙃🙃."

@SiNsOMarcuz said:

"Jokesters and politrickians are the weapons formed against this continent, that’s why we can never advance on our own."

@Indianlazeezq wrote:

"So when they finish doing these dance moves, what's next. They just sit down and think about life."

@ananse__kwaku said:

"If you still believe these things at this time or you are still religious at this time, then I don't know how dumb you are."

@trasako1 wrote:

"Good man of God. They doubt him, but still proving it. A man challenged him to bring someone who is sick in his family since he doesn’t believe in healing, and he healed him instantly 🤣."

@Sparrowskay said:

"Powerful...The spirit of the Lord is working...I know most of you don’t believe, but it works."

Source: YEN.com.gh