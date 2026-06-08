Sibling connections will add intriguing dynamics to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Notable sibling pairs represent different nations, creating compelling narratives on the pitch

Some brothers unite for the same country, while others compete against each other

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Family connections will provide one of the most fascinating storylines at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with eight sets of siblings expected to participate in the tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Eight Sets of Brothers Set to Feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Source: Getty Images

While some of the brothers will represent the same nation, others have chosen different international paths and will wear the colours of separate countries on football's biggest stage.

The unique family links are set to add extra intrigue to the expanded 48-team tournament as families around the world cheer on loved ones competing for different national teams.

Brothers Representing Different Countries

Among the most high-profile sibling stories are Inaki and Nico Williams.

Inaki Williams will represent Ghana, while his younger brother Nico Williams will play for Spain, continuing one of the most remarkable family stories in international football.

Another family split by international allegiance is that of Guela Doue and Désiré Doue. Guela represents Ivory Coast, while his younger brother Désiré has emerged as one of France's brightest young talents.

Scotland defender John Souttar and Australia centre-back Harry Souttar are also set to appear at the tournament for different nations.

Meanwhile, Ghana defender Derrick Luckassen and Netherlands striker Brian Brobbey will represent separate countries despite being brothers.

Siblings Teaming Up for the Same Nation

Not all of the siblings will be on opposite sides of international football.

2028 champions France will have brothers Lucas Hernandez and Theo Hernandez in their squad, while the Netherlands can call upon twin brothers Quinten Timber and Jurrien Timber.

Cape Verde will be represented by brothers Laros Duarte and Deroy Duarte, while Curaçao's squad includes brothers Leandro Bacuna and Juninho Bacuna.

The presence of so many sibling pairs highlights the diverse family stories that make the World Cup such a unique competition.

Some families will celebrate multiple brothers playing together for the same country, while others will be divided by national allegiances as siblings chase World Cup glory in different shirts.

Sibling Pairs at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Inaki Williams (Ghana) and Nico Williams (Spain)

Guela Doue (Ivory Coast) and Désiré Doue (France)

John Souttar (Scotland) and Harry Souttar (Australia)

Derrick Luckassen (Ghana) and Brian Brobbey (Netherlands)

Lucas Hernandez and Theo Hernandez (France)

Quinten Timber and Jurrien Timber (Netherlands)

Laros Duarte and Deroy Duarte (Cape Verde)

Leandro Bacuna and Juninho Bacuna (Curaçao)

Source: YEN.com.gh