A private jet crashed during an emergency landing at La Romana International Airport

Two crew members on board the aircraft reportedly lost their lives due to the accident

Aviation authorities have activated search and safety protocols to determine the cause

A private jet crashed and exploded during an emergency landing attempt at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, resulting in the death of its two crew members.

A private jet crash at La Romana International Airport kills two crew members during an emergency landing. Image credit: Al Jazeera

Source: UGC

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 7, 2026, when the aircraft reportedly experienced severe mechanical difficulties mid-flight.

The vehicle, a US-registered Gulfstream G200 jet, was originally en route to Austin, Texas.

According to the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC), the plane was approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of La Romana when the crew officially declared an emergency due to severe mechanical problems.

The pilot and co-pilot turned the aircraft back toward La Romana International Airport in an attempt to land safely.

However, the plane crashed immediately as it touched down on the runway, caught fire, and exploded in a fireball.

Aviation officials confirmed that only the two crew members were on board the flight at the time of the crash, with both perishing.

Dominican authorities launch investigation into jet crash

The Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) and the Aviation Accident Investigation Commission (CIAA), according to reports by Anadolu Ajansı, said they are investigating the incident.

The agencies issued a joint statement to clarify that they are actively reviewing the technical components of the aircraft.

The IDAC released a statement on the social media platform X, which reads as follows:

"Aviation authorities activated the corresponding protocols and are conducting the necessary investigations to determine the causes of the incident. Both the IDAC and the CIAA will provide additional information as the investigation progresses."

An Instagram post captured the heartbreaking moment the jet nearly made it through after attempting an emergency landing.

Netizens react to Dominican Republic jet crash

The sudden crash has caused deep sorrow online as observers expressed their condolences for the flight crew who died just as they reached the runway.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

elevatingandrea said:

"Omg, terrifying. Rest in peace ❤️🙏."

joannas_instagram said:

"So sad 😢💔😭."

balkcomevelynluv said:

"Sad… they almost made it 😢😢."

An eyewitness, Nana Kwame, recounts the harrowing details of how a plane crashed and burst into flames in Tema on March 16, 2026. Image credit: G24/Instagram

Source: UGC

Eyewitness speaks on tragic Tema plane crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an aircraft crash in Tema has left two people feared dead, sending residents and students in the area into panic.

The accident, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. at Site 17 in Tema Community 1, drew the attention of emergency responders and Ghanaians.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh