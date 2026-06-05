A female doctor has got people talking online after she opened up about her relocation journey to the UK

She admitted that her desire to find work as a doctor in her new environment has proven to be a challenge

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the ordeal of the young lady

A medical doctor has opened up about her ordeal after relocating from her home country to practice in the UK.

Sharing her experience, the 29-year-old, known on TikTok as @tinahaneet, said that back in her home country of Nigeria, she opted to take the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) test, an exam for foreign doctors outside the UK.

A young medical doctor who relocated to the UK to work speaks out after 2 years without a job Photo credit: @tinahaneet/TikTok

Source: UGC

After relocating to the UK, her quest to practice as a doctor has not been successful, as she has been applying for hundreds of jobs without securing employment since moving.

Despite these challenges, the young lady said she has learned lessons from her experience.

“But one thing that I have learned during this period is that in life we will always face setbacks. But that is not the issue; the most important thing is how you recover from those setbacks,” she said.

The doctor said that she decided to evaluate how things have unfolded so far and plan her next move.

The video concluded with the young lady advising people who may be facing similar situations.

“If you are in a similar situation, always remember that you must learn how to recover from setbacks quickly, because in this life we will encounter a lot of setbacks,” she said in the video.

A young lady shares her experiences working in the UK healthcare system. Photo credit: Richard Baker / Getty Inages

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing the report, the deeply moving video, which had generated a lot of reaction, was captioned:

“I’m sharing my story now because I know that there are a lot of people who have been affected by UK prioritisation and how saturated the NHS is, but as the policies continue to change against our favour, we have to pivot. I spent a lot of time waiting, thinking something might happen, but the only thing that needs to change is me.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reaction to the ordeal by the doctor

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video gave varying opinions, with many praising her for sharing her lived experience to motivate others.

B. Fam stated:

“I am also in the same situation. Your post gave me hope and direction. Please how do I start the AMC journey? Thanks.”

Zommybleu wrote:

“Same thing here. I did ASCPi, HCPC, no job. I’m now starting another country.”

ochogbugrace indicated:

“My dear, I understand the feeling. I wrote the OSCE as a nurse and had more than 30 interviews. It was depressing, but I never stopped. A few months later, the best job came with full sponsorship. Keep pushing; God will complete what He has started.”

Tkaychips 🇿🇼 said:

“It takes a lot of strength to come to terms with the fact that we are not progressing in areas we were certain we would succeed. I can relate, and I am so proud of you for taking this bold move.”

Nurse travels abroad to work as a care worker

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse relocated to the UK to work as a caregiver.

She disclosed that she kept her travel plans very discreet, even from her colleagues at work.

Source: YEN.com.gh