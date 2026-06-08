Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have hit turbulence before the opening fixture against Panama

The Black Stars are winless in their last six matches, raising questions over their readiness for the global stage

Despite the shaky build-up, Carlos Queiroz will be hoping his side can regroup in time to navigate the group stage

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Ghana’s road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has encountered an unexpected snag just days before their opening Group L clash against Panama, raising fresh questions about their readiness for the tournament.

The Black Stars, four-time African champions, are heading into the global showpiece with limited match sharpness and growing uncertainty around their final preparations.

Carlos Queiroz’s side has managed only one fixture in the lead-up to the tournament – a 1-1 draw with Wales on June 2 – leaving concerns about rhythm and cohesion at a critical stage.

Jordan Ayew enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the most prolific Black Stars player, contributing 14 goals in Ghana's route to the tournament. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana’s World Cup preparations hit by setback

Ghana was expected to step up their preparation with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Honduras on June 9 at the American University Stadium in Virginia.

However, that plan has reportedly collapsed.

According to Ghana Media Hub, the Honduran Football Federation withdrew from the fixture following their own international commitments, including a recent 2-0 defeat to Argentina in Texas.

The cancellation leaves the Black Stars scrambling for a replacement opponent, with suggestions that a club side could now be considered.

As it stands, no new fixture has been confirmed, turning what was meant to be a final rehearsal into an open-ended wait.

The match was originally designed as Ghana’s last tune-up before facing Panama, making its cancellation a significant disruption.

Concerns grow over Ghana's readiness before WC

The setback adds to wider worries surrounding Ghana’s form and preparation.

Since securing qualification in October 2025, the team has played six matches, drawing one and losing the rest.

Their Group L rivals, meanwhile, arrive in stronger competitive shape.

Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup suffer a major blow ahead of Panama opener on June 17, 2026. Photo by Warren Little.

Source: Getty Images

Panama have tested themselves against teams like Brazil, Bosnia & Herzegovina and the Dominican Republic in the build-up to the tournament.

Croatia have also faced high-level opposition, while England recently recorded a 1-0 win over New Zealand and still have one final warm-up against Costa Rica.

Ghana’s situation is further complicated by injuries to key figures, including first-choice centre-backs and influential midfielder Mohammed Kudus, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Queiroz, who replaced Otto Addo in April, has had limited time on the training pitch with his strongest available squad, and the lack of consistent action has left supporters uneasy as the countdown to June 17 continues.

Still, there is quiet belief within the camp that solutions can be found quickly enough to steady the ship before kickoff against Panama.

Whether that optimism translates into performance remains the big question.

Supercomputer rates Ghana's World Cup chances

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta's supercomputer simulation has given Ghana low chances of making history at the 2026 World Cup.

The Black Stars are also out of form, having not won a match since October 2025, despite a new coach bringing energy to the dressing room.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh