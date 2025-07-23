





Comedienne and social commentator Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to the GH¢10 million defamation lawsuit filed against her by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi.

Afia Schwar reacts to Sammy Gyamfi's lawsuit

Afia Schwar took to her Instagram account to share a Joy Prime picture post containing details about her being sued by Mr Gyamfi.

Sharing a few words about the lawsuit filed against her by the current National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress, Afia Schwar, advised him to refrain from such legal actions and to grow up.

"You people play too much!! Stop it and grow up..."

The mother of three mentioned that if she had the GH¢10 million amount he was demanding in the lawsuit, she would be the President of the Republic of Ghana. This meant that Afia Schwar did not have that money in her account.

"If I have 10 million, I will be the President Ghana. Fri me so."

Reactions to Afia Schwar's statement about the lawsuit

"Kelvin Taylor koraa has been pardoned. Nobody is suing anyone because of insults and defamation anymore."

"I’m sure by now Sammy Gyamfi also shouted Ahhhhh like me after seeing the caption 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

"Your caption should be on a flyer note, 3d3 dodo😂😂."

"If Kelvin has been pardoned, then they should pardon Agrasco."

Afia Schwar reacts to Sammy Gyamfi’s GH¢10 million defamation lawsuit. Image Credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger and @sammygyamfi_official

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh