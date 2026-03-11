A Ghanaian woman living in Germany has expressed her sadness after her family's mismanagement led to the collapse of her poultry business, which she started in Ghana

In an interview, Bene recounted some of the things that led to the collapse and also shared the lessons she learnt from her experience

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts while others shared similar experiences

Bene, a Ghanaian living in Germany, said her poultry business in Ghana collapsed because she handed it over to her family to oversee it for her.

The woman shared some lessons she has learnt from the business and how others can learn from her experience.

Bene, a Ghanaian lady in Germany, recounts how her family collapsed her poultry business in Ghana. Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube & Getty Images

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Bene said her biggest mistake was involving family in the business.

"When you involve family, there are things they will do that you cannot talk about. Another thing I later realised was that I should have hired an outsider to oversee the business as a manager, so that I could hold the person responsible if anything went wrong."

Bene said she feels pained, considering her father, whom she put in charge of the business, has failed her. The disappointed lady said she would no longer invest in Ghana until she is present to oversee the business.

The unhappy lady indicated that she used to encourage her fellow Ghanaians abroad to invest in Ghana, but she is now cautious because of her experience.

She bemoaned the work culture in Ghana and how some families do not empathise with their people abroad.

"There are several Ghanaians abroad who want to invest in Ghana. However, unreliable families and a poor work culture deter them. I can start at least two businesses in Ghana; however, based on this experience, I will not do so."

Bene advised her fellow Ghanaians abroad to only start a business in Ghana if they are willing to be present physically to monitor what goes on.

@stephenfrimpong7597 said:

"It is rather unfortunate; in Ghana, we are our own enemies. The reason why most Ghanaians abroad struggle financially is their failure to invest in the countries where they live."

@ThomasNyamekyeAdjare wrote:

"Is very hurtful. Business is all about you and nobody else. Don't stay in diaspora and invest in Ghana in your absence."

@MyzArthur said:

"A friend wanted to do a project back home, and he made his family secure the land and get the workers themselves. He later told me he doesn't trust his family, so I proposed I pose as his partner in the project. So the day I was visiting his family to officially see what they have secured so far, I went there with a military friend. And that helped to finish up the project, which is now a running factory. Sometimes, you should know your family, and if possible, you should hide your face as the owner."

@collins1615 wrote:

"I feel her pain in her voice… two main things we need to change to develop our country are our mindset and roads."

@vida7993 said:

"My own blood brother spent my project money on his house. May God have mercy on us."

@davidekow wrote:

"The truth be say if you travel, this be one of the main reasons u no fit go house."

@kantonatech7786 said:

"Family will always chop your money without any help."

A Ghanaian man cries out after his employee allegedly destroyed his business while he was overseas. Photo credit: The beard guy

