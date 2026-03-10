Mrs Akoto Mansa is one of the few women in Ghana involved in commercial bus driving, a field largely dominated by men

She explains that her job has given her unique life experiences, exposing her to both the physical and the spiritual dimensions of the world

Scores of netizens have taken to social media to commend her for making significant strides in commercial driving and inspiring other young women

Mrs Akoto Mansa, a Ghanaian commercial bus driver, has shared a fascinating account of her encounters with mythical creatures while on the job.

She says that her work has not only enriched her life experiences but also deepened her faith, making her realise that there is more to the world than what meets the eye.

Akoto Mansa, one of the few female commercial bus drivers in Ghana, shares her late-night encounters with mythical creatures. Photo credit: AsetenapaTV/YouTube

Driving the route between Accra and Wa in the Upper West Region, Mrs Mansa has faced numerous unusual and sometimes frightening experiences, particularly during late-night journeys.

Recounting one incident she experienced at Juaben suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region, she described seeing a mysterious figure approaching her as she neared a cemetery.

The figure, she says, had bulging, bloodshot eyes and bloodstains across its face. Though the sight was terrifying, Mrs Mansa remained unshaken.

She explains that the work of commercial drivers is demanding and strenuous. Regular encounters with ghostly figures and mythical beings such as dwarves can make the job even more stressful.

Yet, Mrs Mansa attributes her resilience and continued success to her unwavering faith in God and the spiritual guidance of her late grandmother, who was well-versed in matters of spirituality.

Akoto Mansa continues to inspire young women while facing the unexpected on Ghana’s highways. Photo credit: Getty Images

As one of the few women involved in commercial driving in Ghana, Mrs Mansa is making giant strides in a male-dominated profession.

Her confidence, professionalism, and courage continue to inspire young girls to explore and excel in unconventional career paths.

Watch the interesting video here:

Reactions to Akoto's mysterious encounters

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the fascinating story shared by the commercial driver. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Vinci commented:

"She mentioned Juaso a couple of times. That is where I come from. I was born and raised there. What she even saw was small. The things I have seen and encountered in that town, if I tell people, they feel like I am lying. But these things you can't force people to believe."

Blessedassurance-j40 said:

"This woman is very courageous. She is very brave. May the good Lord continue to bless her."

Joe Samuels noted:

"Proper woman of valour, kudos to her and the host. God richly bless you all."

Siming God8 opined:

"I wish this woman will drive me one day."

Bels said:

"Most Africans have been made to believe in such mysterious things. So, all the time their minds and eyes are watching and waiting to see something that looks odder than the ordinary to justify their beliefs."

Richy opined:

"It is funny how people are here in the comment section laughing and making jests at her story. You guys don't travel, so you don't encounter such mysteries. You sit at one place and think you know all that life is about."

