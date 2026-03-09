Juliet Ibrahim has shared her willingness to remarry, emphasising personal growth and clear expectations for future partners

In an interview, she insisted that any future husband must respect her career and modern lifestyle while being a supportive partner

Ibrahim also addressed misconceptions about her celebrity status, using them as a filter for potential suitors

Ghanaian screen icon Juliet Ibrahim has declared her intention to remarry if the opportunity presents itself again.

In an interview on Joy FM, the actress said she was open to walking down the aisle again, insisting that past heartbreak had sharpened, not dimmed, her appetite for love and commitment.

Answering questions from host Kwame Dadzie on Showbiz A-Z on March 7, 2026, she was unequivocal when asked whether she would consider another shot at matrimony.

"Yes, I will. I will. Why not?" she replied.

Despite her willingness to marry again, the mother of one made it clear that her vision of a future partnership comes with non-negotiable terms.

The ace actress said years of personal growth have given her an unambiguous sense of what she requires from a companion, and what she will no longer tolerate.

"You already know what you want that adds value to your life right now. And you really don't want any stress," she said.

Crucially, she stressed that any prospective husband must be comfortable with her professional drive and public life.

"I'm not the kind of woman who will just sit in the bedroom and kitchen and stay there. I need somebody who complements me, someone who understands that I'm both traditional and modern. We meet each other halfway," she noted.

The actress also addressed a recurring misconception among men who assume her celebrity status makes her difficult or demanding. Rather than taking offence, she said she now treats such attitudes as a useful filter.

"When I hear guys say that, I just think, then you're not the one for me. It actually makes it easier for me to fish out the ones who aren't," she added.

Juliet Ibrahim's marital life

Ibrahim, one of West Africa's most recognisable actresses, was previously married to Kwadwo Safo Jnr, son of Ghanaian inventor and Kantanka Automobile Company founder Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

The couple wed in 2010 and share a son, but their marriage collapsed in 2014. Their son, Jayden Safo, recently turned 15.

She subsequently entered a relationship with Nigerian rapper Iceberg Slim, which also ended in 2018.

In past interviews, Ibrahim has spoken candidly about harrowing experiences in her personal life, including surviving abuse, ordeals she has said fundamentally shaped her understanding of self-worth and the standards she now holds in relationships.

