A Ghanaian man returning from the US was devastated to find his shop reportedly emptied by a trusted employee

He explained that the stolen items included phones bought with earnings from 11 months of work abroad

The man said both of his businesses were ruined, blaming the betrayal of employees for entrepreneurs' distrust

A Ghanaian man has emotionally explained why many who travel out of the country choose to close their businesses back home rather than leave them in someone else's care.

A Ghanaian man cries out after his employee allegedly destroyed his business while he was overseas. Photo credit: The beard guy (X).

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the man, known as The Beard Guy, had returned to Ghana after spending months abroad and was devastated to see the state of his businesses.

US-based Ghanaian details employee's alleged betrayal

He claimed that his employee, identified as Agyapong, had completely emptied his phone shop, stealing all the inventory, including new and used phones he had purchased with money earned over 11 months in the US.

"Agyapong has taken all my phones from my shop. All my phones. When I returned to Ghana, all the money I made in America from the 11 months that I stayed. I reinvested everything back into the shop."

Visibly heartbroken and angry, the Ghanaian businessman recounted how he had consistently helped his employee out of numerous personal and financial problems, only to be betrayed in such a devastating way.

"This is why when people grow up and they become entrepreneurs, they are wicked, and then they treat their employees very terribly because people have given them a bad history."

According to him, in the space of one year, both of his businesses, the phone shop and a clothing store, have been 'destroyed.'

Despite the immense loss, he defiantly remained strong, stating that he would surely recover from the setback.

Watch the full video below:

Reactions to employee allegedly betraying Ghanaian businessman

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the full video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@fixondennis stated:

"There are people who will deliberately do you bad. Kill your business, and say, 'oh this man is rich,' he will start again. Sometimes just be wicked!"

@ReefRMCF said:

"Now I understand why panda closed down his barber shop before leaving for the UK."

@abotreisthekey wrote:

"He nor get family members? Why trust someone not your blood, eii."

@Nyaabire_ commented:

"Very sad. Don't let it slide, bro. Wherever he's hiding, find him and let him face the consequences. He can't hide forever."

@wastyr said:

"Oh chaley, that’s how Ghanaians are. We will collapse the business and later complain that there are no jobs in the country."

