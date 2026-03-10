Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has got tongues wagging after opening up on the plight of Ghanaians in the US

In a video, he shared how many of them work multiple jobs in a bid to earn enough money to send remittances home

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared opinions on Okatakyie ’s commentary

Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, has caused a stir online in the wake of his remarks about life in the US.

Commenting on the matter on his show For The Records on Monday, March 9, 2025, the outspoken media personality said many people had taken issue with recent statements he made about living in the US.

Media personality Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah speaks on the struggles of Ghanaians in the US Photo Credit: For The Records/Facebook

According to him, he had been frequenting the US since 2020, but after relocating to the country for studies, he can boldly say that life there is not as rosy as it is often portrayed.

He opined that he now testifies to the plight of some Ghanaians and hence issued a strict warning to those fond of squandering money sent by relatives abroad for specific projects.

In his case, he opened up on his plans to return to Ghana and stressed the need for the country’s leaders to put in more effort in developing the nation.

“I will be coming to Ghana very soon. I recently spoke about life abroad; those who live here and know what I am talking about can attest to this. Those who are eager to work and possibly send money home are facing difficulties and struggles. Since I have been here, I have seen it. I can say that your relatives are suffering abroad. I have been coming since 2020, but I never stayed long. Now, after being here a bit longer, I know that our relatives are really struggling here. Your relatives living abroad are really struggling. The money they send to you takes them a year to save.

“If we had developed our country well, would our people be hustling here? They work three and four jobs, some even sleep in cars.”

Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa laments over his time in the US Photo credit: @For The Records/Facebook

Okatakyie Afrifa travelled to the US in September 2025 to pursue a one-year Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree at the University of Connecticut (UCONN).

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 2,000 views and 100 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Okatakyie’s move to the US

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the statement made by Okatakyie Afrifa about living in the US.

Yaw Dwarkwaa said:

“Aww, this guy has spoken my mind today. Life abroad is not easy oo. Sometimes you wish to send more money home, but your best is not enough. Relatives back home also feel you are being stingy. I pray to get enough so I can help my two sisters relocate here.”

34 Bucket added:

“Please tell them for me.”

Mancholaw opined:

“Hmmmmm, tell them bro.”

CoolPlus Ghana Ltd indicated:

“Tell them, my dear brother.”

