A video recently surfaced online showing Osei Kwame Despite’s massive mansion in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region

The business mogul's mega mansion featured a magnificent exterior which highlighted his success and vast wealth

Footage of Osei Kwame Despite’s gigantic mansion in Kumasi has garnered admiration from Ghanaian social media users

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite has courted attention after footage of his mega mansion in Kumasi surfaced on social media.

Ghanaians express admiration as Dr Osei Kwame Despite's mega mansion in Kumasi surfaces. Photo source: @priscy.babe2, @despite_one

Source: TikTok

The Despite Media Group owner and members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club recently travelled to the Ashanti Region for their late colleague Teddy Kwaku Antwi, aka McTee or Uncle Tee's burial service.

Despite's late close associate was reported to have passed away on Thursday, November 6, 2025, after a short illness.

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown was among several high-profile individuals who attended the solemn event.

During their trip to Kumasi, Despite, his wife, Awurama, his close friend and business partner Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and others lodged at one of his numerous mansions in Kumasi.

Despite's mega mansion in Kumasi emerges

On Monday, March 23, 2026, TikToker Abena Pokuaa, popularly known as Priscy Babe, who also attended McTee's funeral, shared a video of the premises of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's mansion in Kumasi.

The video showed the gigantic architectural edifice with its entire compound completely tiled and neatly cleaned.

Despite's mega mansion was surrounded by other big buildings in a location that appeared to be a residential area in the heart of the Ashanti Region.

The residence appeared to have multiple rooms, with boys' quarters, a detached building on the compound reserved for the security guard close to the entrance gate.

Some trees had also been planted on the compound to provide ventilation and shade during the hot climate.

Several vehicles, including Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's blue Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Despite's green Mercedes-AMG G-Class SUV.

The TikTok video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's mega mansion in Kumasi is below:

Despite's hometown residence emerges online

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's mansion in Wiamose, his hometown in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, emerged online in November 2025.

A video, taken from a car driving down the stretch of road, shows a big home that made headlines on social media due to its modern style.

Kwame Despite’s massive mansion in Wiamoase surfaces online, sparking discussion about his wealth and influence. Image credit: whoknowstomorrwservices, despiteone

Source: TikTok

The property is said to have a prominent location in Wiamoase, and two or three other large homes are easily visible from the street, prompting speculation that all homes belong to Despite.

The trending video depicted broad driveways, multiple levels, large glass fronts, and a compound so wide it appears to impact traffic from the street.

The TikTok video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's hometown mansion is below:

Despite's mega-mansion in Kumasi stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

HOME accessories with OWUSUA commented:

"I pray I will also make it in life and also become very rich in life. Amen."

Cardinal Kwame Lee said:

"Sika asem ampa 😅."

Robert wrote:

"Cars mu cars. Eii Despite."

Linda Dor CEO's mansion and cars surface

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Linda Dor CEO's mansion and cars surfaced on social media.

A video showing the exterior of the renowned businesswoman's house during her daughter and son-in-law's visit was shared by a TikTok blogger.

Ghanaians shared positive reactions after seeing the video of the mansion and cars.

Source: YEN.com.gh