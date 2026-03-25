Rare footage of Linda Dor CEO Belinda Doris Akroful's big mansion and cars has emerged on social media

A video shared by a blogger showed the exquisite exterior of the famous businesswoman's residence

Belinda Doris Akroful's mansion has triggered many positive reactions from Ghanaians, who expressed their admiration

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Madam Belinda Doris Akroful, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the famous highway rest stop Linda Dor, has courted attention after footage of her properties surfaced on social media.

Linda Dor CEO Belinda Doris Akroful’s gigantic mansion and cars go viral on social media. Photo source: Wode Maya, @kingsogerna0/TikTok

Source: Facebook

For five decades, Belinda Doris Akroful, who started her business in 1976 while being employed as a teacher in Koforidua, Eastern Region, has emerged as one of the prominent entrepreneurs in Ghana.

Despite her popularity and success, the businesswoman has lived a quiet life out of the public eye and has barely given Ghanaians a glimpse of her personal space.

Linda Dor CEO's mansion and cars emerge

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, blogger Adadientem TV shared footage of the Linda Dor CEO's gigantic mansion and vehicles she has accumulated from her significant success in entrepreneurship.

The footage taken during businessman Nana Asiedu Bekoe and his wife's visit to his in-law Madam Belinda Akroful showed the compound of the big mansion.

The entire floors of the majestic residence's compound were completely tiled with hedges and short trees to provide a serene environment and proper ventilation for its inhabitants.

A decorative fiberglass waterfall feature was also fixed behind a hedge on the premises of the residence.

Madam Akroful's building, which appeared to have multiple rooms, also looked bright and colourful with its orange painting.

Several expensive vehicles, including a Land Cruiser and a Mercedes-Benz belonging to the Linda Dor CEO and some guests who had gathered at her residence, were also seen in the footage.

The TikTok video of Linda Dor CEO Belinda Doris Akroful's mansion and cars is below:

Linda Dor CEO makes rare public appearance

Footage of Linda Dor CEO Madam Belinda Doris Akroful's mansion and cars comes months after she attended the funeral of the late Maame Efua Sekyiwaa held at Burma Camp in Accra on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page MC Oheneba, the popular restaurateur grabbed attention at the funeral grounds in dark mourning clothes, which was in contrast to almost everyone else, who were in white.

New footage of gospel musician Broda Sammy’s mega mansion in Kumasi surfaces. Photo source: @mr.blog94, Broda Sammy/Facebook

Source: TikTok

She was seen walking with the help of a wheeled walker while surrounded by numerous people.

Despite her advanced age, the Linda Dor CEO looked radiant and displayed youthful grace and elegance.

The TikTok video of the Linda Dor CEO at the funeral of Maame Efua Sekyiwaa is below:

Linda Dor CEO's mansion, cars stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kyei Michael commented:

"Kudos to her🌹."

King Gold berg said:

"The woman who trained me, my house is the white house written Agya pa ye, just opposite her house."

Tony Gee wrote:

"Wow, she has really made a lot of money paa."

Broda Sammy shows off Kumasi mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Broda Sammy showed off his big 20-bedroom mansion in Kumasi.

In a video, the gospel singer gave a blogger a tour of the interior and exterior of the massive residence in the Ashanti Region.

Footage of Broda Sammy's mansion in Kumasi triggered many reactions from Ghanaian social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh