Odo Broni's sister has reacted to reports that the celebration of life event of the late Daddy Lumba will not hold due to court formalities

An Accra High Court had adjourned its judgment on the injunction filed by Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to halt the celebration

The reactions of Odo Broni's sister have sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions

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The sister of Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, has broken her silence after the Accra High Court adjourned the case regarding Daddy Lumba's celebration of life.

Odo Broni's sister reacts after court adjourned Daddy Lumba's celebration of life to April 23, 2026. Images: @makarios

Source: TikTok

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, Papa Shee and Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of Daddy Lumba, went to the court with their lawyer for the hearing of the case filed by Abusuapanin Tupac to stop their planned second funeral for the late highlife legend.

This came after Akosua Serwaa touched down in Ghana ahead of the celebration of life.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a massive crowd believed to be members of the Team Legal Wives stormed the Accra International Airport to welcome their leader.

The emotional scene saw the sister of Lumba, Akosua Brempongmaa, Papa Shee, Mama China, and the like present. The moment has triggered a stir on social media as users have reacted massively.

After the legal proceedings, the hopes of Akosua Serwaa, Papa, and members of Team Legal Wives were shattered as the court further adjourned the case to April 23, 2026, which meant no celebration of life would be held.

While supporters of Daddy Lumba's first wife are heartbroken, the sister of Odo Broni has reacted, jubilating over the defeat of her sister's rival.

In a video shared on her TikTok page, she could be seen in bed, calmly dancing to one of Sarkodie's hit songs while captioning the video she wrote, “Eka aba fie”.

The reaction of Odo Broni's sister, known on social media as Makarios, has sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians have reacted with some blasting her for jubilating over another woman's predicament.

The TikTok video is below:

Reactions to Odo Broni's sister's video

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Odo Broni's sister shared a video teasing Akosua Serwaa and Team Legal Wives.

Sweet Akose wrote:

“A young lady was able to be between a husband and a wife for years till she succeeded in breaking that home, and you are happy because another woman is down.”

Mama Tess wrote:

“Did your mother build a house? Where were you staying before you came to Lumba's house?”

Brobbey wrote:

“God have mercy on you for laughing at another woman because she is down.”

Obaapa Nyarko wrote:

“Do not worry, your time will surely come.”

Collins wrote:

“When will you get married and go to your husband's house? You are here laughing at someone. Shame on you.”

The Instagram video of Papa Shee is below:

Papa Shee breaks his silence after the Accra High Court adjourned Daddy Lumba's celebration of life, shares the way forward. Image credit: Evangelical Papa Shee

Source: TikTok

Papa Shee reacts to Lumba's case adjournment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee broke his silence after the court adjourned Daddy Lumba's celebration of life, detailing the way forward.

According to him, since the planned event will not be held, they would be celebrating Akosua Serwaa, rather, since she is still alive.

The update sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared their thoughts about the legal battle.

Source: YEN.com.gh