Popular Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's prophecy about the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has resurfaced after Ghana's recent loss to Austria

In a viral video, the clergyman had stated that Ghana's team would lose their friendly matches but might place third or fourth in the event hosted in the US, Mexico, and Canada

Prophet Telvin's resurfaced footage has triggered massive reactions on social media, as concerned football lovers have flooded the comments section to share their opinions

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Renowned Ghanaian pastor Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's prophecy about the Ghana Black Stars has resurfaced after their loss to Austria in their recent friendly match.

Prophet Telvin's prophecy about Black Stars resurfaces after Ghana's loss to Austria in the recent friendly match. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, Ghana Football Association

Source: Facebook

On Friday, March 27, 2026, Ghana endured a difficult evening in Vienna as they fell to a heavy 5-1 defeat against Austria in an international friendly.

The Black Stars started brightly but lost control after conceding a penalty, before collapsing in the second half. Jordan Ayew grabbed a late consolation, but Austria dominated proceedings to seal a comprehensive victory.

Prophet Telvin's prophecy about Black Stars materialises

In an interview on Accra FM, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei had stated that Ghana might come third or fourth in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He detailed a vision he had of the Black Stars fighting for a medal at the global tournament.

Prophet Telvin said that the team would perform extremely well, bringing joy to Ghanaians, but they would lose in the March international friendlies.

His prophecy came after the Black Stars confirmed their spot with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Comoros, sending waves of celebration across the country.

The decisive moment came in the second half when Mohammed Kudus scored the only goal of the match, with the Accra Sports Stadium erupting.

Ghana's loss to Austria could mean Prophet Telvin's prophecy has materialised.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin giving the prophecy about the Black Stars is below:

Reactions to Prophet Telvin's Black Stars prophecies

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh about Prophet Telvin's prophecies.

Seth wrote:

"Be there and be doing, catalyst. This game they are playing, is it for the quarter finals?

Kojo wrote:

"Really? After this woeful performance against Austria?"

Saahene wrote:

"As for Black Stars, bro be careful."

Stephen wrote:

"Great prophecy you are a true prophet."

Simon Kwesi wrote:

"He said we shouldn't change the goalkeeper, yet they did."

Abena wrote:

"Does that Otto Addo guy listen to all these."

The TikTok video Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei prophesying about the impact of the US-Iran war on Ghana's economy and fuel prices is below:

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shares a deep prophecy for Ghana after the US strike at Iran. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: Facebook

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy for Ghanaian economy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei had shared a prophecy about the war in Iran, involving the US and Israel, and its impact on Ghana's economy.

According to the man of God, the war would not harm the West African country, claiming that the currency would appreciate against the dollar and drop from GH₵11 to GH₵6.

Source: YEN.com.gh