A$AP Rocky sat down with BET for a wide-ranging interview touching on Drake, Rihanna, and lingering feud allegations

Rocky brushed off claims he stole Rihanna from Drake, but had sharp words for the Canadian rapper's continued jabs at his partner

The interview also touched on Drake's 'Iceman' diss and Rocky's own 'Stole Ya Flow' track from his January 2026 album Don't Be Dumb

A$AP Rocky has broken his silence on the years-long claims that he took Rihanna away from Drake, addressing the rumours head-on in a candid new interview.

A$AP Rocky addresses years-long claims about his relationship history with Rihanna and Drake in a new interview. Image credit: Rocky/Drake.

Source: Instagram

Rihanna and Drake had an on-and-off dating history and rumoured romance stretching from the late 2000s through the early 2010s, with Drake later admitting he had deeper feelings for her that he felt weren't fully reciprocated.

He famously declared his love for her at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards while presenting her with the Video Vanguard Award, a moment Rihanna later told Vogue in 2018 felt "uncomfortable," adding that she and Drake no longer had a friendship, though they weren't enemies either.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky went public as a couple in 2020, and the pair now share three children.

A$AP Rocky on stealing Rihanna claims

In an interview for a BET digital series, host Jason Lee asked Rocky directly whether Drake was upset because he "took his girl." Rocky denied it outright, saying:

"I didn't take his girl."

Lee jokingly pushed back, telling him, "You took everybody's girl," a jab Rocky didn't deny before shifting to voice his frustration that people are still fixated on the situation years later, saying:

"It's weird that everybody done moved on with they lives and motherf*ers still strung up on that st. Like, it's just bugged out to me."

The X interview, in which A$AP Rocky discusses with host Jason Lee his side of the years-long Rihanna and Drake saga, is below.

A$AP Rocky addresses Drake diss track

Rocky also addressed Drake's recent single "Iceman," in which Drake claimed Rihanna didn't support his album on social media. Rocky dismissed the jab, saying:

"That's stupid. But then you still went to number one. She posted my album."

When pressed on his own track "Stole Ya Flow," widely interpreted as a diss aimed at Drake, Rocky reacted with amusement rather than denying the connection, effectively owning the line rather than distancing himself from it.

The broader feud stretches back to 2023 and 2024, when Drake took subliminal shots at both Rihanna and Rocky on "Fear of Heights." Rocky later responded on Metro Boomin and Future's "Show of Hands" with the line "Flacko hit it first, son."

Speaking separately to Apple Music's Ebro Darden, Rocky described Drake's continued references to Rihanna as soft behaviour, saying, "For you to be picking at a female, that's soft to me."

Rihanna shows daughter Rocki's face for first time

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Rihanna debuted her daughter Rocki Irish Mayers' face on the cover of W Magazine, sharing the milestone on Instagram on April 21, 2026.

The couple welcomed Rocki, their third child, on September 13, 2025, completing their family of five. In the accompanying magazine interview, A$AP Rocky praised Rihanna, describing her as the most charming and genuine person on earth.

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Source: YEN.com.gh