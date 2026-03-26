Businessman K. Fosu has built a lavish three-story mansion in Kumasi to honour his late mother, Obaapanin Elizabeth Yaa Tiwaa, attracting widespread online admiration

The mega-mansion’s interior, décor, and modern features amazed many, especially considering it was completed in just a few months to host the funeral

Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s impressive Kumasi mansion also drew attention following a recent funeral visit, highlighting the grandeur of prominent Ghanaian residences

Oseikrom businessman K. Fosu has captured widespread online attention following a mansion he built for the funeral of his late mother, Obaapanin Elizabeth Yaa Tiwaa.

Oseikrom businessman K. Fosu builds plush mansion for late mother’s funeral. Image credit: Zionfelix/Facebook, Plus1TV/TikTok

Source: UGC

A TikTok video showcasing the property has circulated widely, drawing admiration and sparking discussions across social media.

The three-story mansion, located in Kumasi, was reportedly completed in just a few months as part of K. Fosu’s efforts to send his mother off in grand style.

The building includes modern amenities such as an elevator and a fish pond, adding both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Adding to the grandeur, the mansion features a decorative fountain and a glass house designed to receive VIP visitors. Each floor is adorned with marble tiles, while most of the furnishings were allegedly shipped in to complement the luxurious interior.

The home’s interior décor, including exquisite chandeliers, intricate fittings, and thoughtfully designed living spaces, has drawn particular attention online, with many praising the level of detail and effort invested in the project.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Despite's gigantic mansion in Kumasi emerges

Also, renowned Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite has courted attention after footage of his mega mansion in Kumasi surfaced on social media.

The Despite Media Group owner and members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club recently travelled to the Ashanti Region for their late colleague Teddy Kwaku Antwi, aka McTee or Uncle Tee's burial service.

Despite's late close associate was reported to have passed away on Thursday, November 6, 2025, after a short illness.

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown was among several high-profile individuals who attended the solemn event.

During their trip to Kumasi, Despite, his wife, Awurama, his close friend and business partner, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and others lodged at one of his numerous mansions in Kumasi.

Ghanaians express admiration as Dr Osei Kwame Despite's mega mansion in Kumasi surfaces. Photo source: @priscy.babe2, @despite_one

Source: TikTok

On Monday, March 23, 2026, TikToker Abena Pokuaa, popularly known as Priscy Babe, who also attended McTee's funeral, shared a video of the premises of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's mansion in Kumasi.

The video showed the gigantic architectural edifice with its entire compound completely tiled and neatly cleaned.

Despite's mega mansion was surrounded by other big buildings in a location that appeared to be a residential area in the heart of the Ashanti Region.

The residence appeared to have multiple rooms, with boys' quarters, a detached building on the compound reserved for the security guard, close to the entrance gate.

Some trees had also been planted on the compound to provide ventilation and shade during the hot climate.

Several vehicles, including Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's blue Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Despite's green Mercedes-AMG G-Class SUV.

The TikTok video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's mega mansion in Kumasi is below:

Linda Dor CEO's mansion and cars surface

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Linda Dor CEO's mansion and cars surfaced on social media.

A video showing the exterior of the renowned businesswoman's house during her daughter and son-in-law's visit was shared by a TikTok blogger.

Ghanaians shared positive reactions after seeing the video of the mansion and cars.

Source: YEN.com.gh