Appiah Stadium Delights As White Man Recognises Him in Germany, Rattles Big English in Video
- Appiah Stadium is trending after a video of his encounter with a white man in Germany went viral on social media
- It all happened after a video of him having a conversation with a man, where the individual admitted to knowing him, surfaced online
- Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on his exciting encounter with the young man
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Social commentator and political activist, Frank Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, is trending following his recent visit to Germany.
A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @appiah.stadium, showed Appiah Stadium in a Black Stars jersey.
Looking visibly happy, Appiah Stadium was seen having a conversation with a fellow Ghanaian as he showered praises on the man for working in an office.
Upon noticing that a white colleague of the Ghanaian had shown interest in the conversation, Appiah Stadium engaged him, indicating that he was a popular figure.
Appiah Stadium vibes with white man in Germany, lies that he is Mahama’s son, video sparks reactions
At that instance, the man wore a bright smile as he stated that he knew Appiah Stadium and even proceeded to mention his name.
Appiah Stadium, who was beaming with joy at that point, proceeded to show his fluency in the English language as he lashed out at people who had made negative remarks about him.
“If you are in Ghana and you hate me, stop that because too much hatred is very bad. God will bless me.”
Appiah Stadium rubbishes claims over Germany trip
Appiah Stadium has rubbished claims suggesting that his trip to Germany was sponsored by former President John Dramani Mahama.
This comes after a video went viral detailing how he travelled to Germany to watch Ghana’s game in Stuttgart.
In a video, he explained his trip to watch the football match between Ghana’s Black Stars and the German national team.
Setting the record straight, Appiah Stadium explained that he funded the trip himself, adding that he personally covered all travel expenses.
He added that he had visited many countries across the continent before choosing to join other fans in Stuttgart for the match.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Reactions to Appiah Stadium in Germany
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video expressed joy at seeing Appiah Stadium having a good time in Germany.
zohaib 2 commented:
“I like this man for no reason.”
Tkay indicated:
“Appiah, you be too much. God bless you.”
PRESIDENT stated:
“God will bless you, Mr Appiah.”
Pusigasuande zaba-Naab commented:
“God has blessed you.
Appiah Stadium visits Adwenpahene’s family
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium visited the family of the late Ghanaian blogger and content creator, Adwenpahene, in Stuttgart, Germany.
In the video, he explained that although the outspoken blogger had passed away, he believed it was important to maintain the cordial relationship he had with the family while Adwenpahene was alive.
He added that his visit to Germany was also in fulfilment of a promise he had made not to turn his back on the family following the content creator’s death.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.