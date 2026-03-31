Appiah Stadium is trending after a video of his encounter with a white man in Germany went viral on social media

It all happened after a video of him having a conversation with a man, where the individual admitted to knowing him, surfaced online

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on his exciting encounter with the young man

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Social commentator and political activist, Frank Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, is trending following his recent visit to Germany.

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @appiah.stadium, showed Appiah Stadium in a Black Stars jersey.

Frank Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, rejoices as white man recognizes him in Germany Photo credit: Appiah Stadium/TikTok

Source: UGC

Looking visibly happy, Appiah Stadium was seen having a conversation with a fellow Ghanaian as he showered praises on the man for working in an office.

Upon noticing that a white colleague of the Ghanaian had shown interest in the conversation, Appiah Stadium engaged him, indicating that he was a popular figure.

At that instance, the man wore a bright smile as he stated that he knew Appiah Stadium and even proceeded to mention his name.

Appiah Stadium, who was beaming with joy at that point, proceeded to show his fluency in the English language as he lashed out at people who had made negative remarks about him.

“If you are in Ghana and you hate me, stop that because too much hatred is very bad. God will bless me.”

he social commentator and political activist traveled to Stuttgart to watch the Ghana Black Stars face the German national team. Photo credit: Appiah Stadium/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Appiah Stadium rubbishes claims over Germany trip

Appiah Stadium has rubbished claims suggesting that his trip to Germany was sponsored by former President John Dramani Mahama.

This comes after a video went viral detailing how he travelled to Germany to watch Ghana’s game in Stuttgart.

In a video, he explained his trip to watch the football match between Ghana’s Black Stars and the German national team.

Setting the record straight, Appiah Stadium explained that he funded the trip himself, adding that he personally covered all travel expenses.

He added that he had visited many countries across the continent before choosing to join other fans in Stuttgart for the match.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Appiah Stadium in Germany

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video expressed joy at seeing Appiah Stadium having a good time in Germany.

zohaib 2 commented:

“I like this man for no reason.”

Tkay indicated:

“Appiah, you be too much. God bless you.”

PRESIDENT stated:

“God will bless you, Mr Appiah.”

Pusigasuande zaba-Naab commented:

“God has blessed you.

Appiah Stadium visits Adwenpahene’s family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium visited the family of the late Ghanaian blogger and content creator, Adwenpahene, in Stuttgart, Germany.

In the video, he explained that although the outspoken blogger had passed away, he believed it was important to maintain the cordial relationship he had with the family while Adwenpahene was alive.

He added that his visit to Germany was also in fulfilment of a promise he had made not to turn his back on the family following the content creator’s death.

Source: YEN.com.gh