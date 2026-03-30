

Social commentator and political activist Frank Appiah, known as Appiah Stadium, has defended himself against claims that his Germany trip was sponsored by former President John Mahama

Appiah Stadium stated that he personally funded his travel to watch the Ghana Black Stars take on Germany in Stuttgart

He urged critics to avoid spreading false allegations that harm his reputation and unfairly involve the former President

Social commentator and political activist, Frank Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has responded to critics questioning the funding of his recent trip to Germany.

Appiah Stadium clarified that his trip to watch the football match between Ghana’s Black Stars and the German national team was self-funded.

Frank Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has clarified that his recent trip to Germany was self-funded. Photo credit: Appiah Stadium/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He emphasised that he personally covered all travel expenses, dismissing claims that the trip was sponsored by his alleged political godfather, former President John Mahama.

Explaining his European travels, Appiah Stadium noted that he had visited several countries across the continent before choosing to join other fans in Stuttgart for the match.

He stated that this was his fourteenth visit to Europe, underlining that such trips have always been financed through his personal businesses and established ventures.

He advised critics to avoid spreading unfounded allegations that tarnish his public image and unfairly implicate the former President.

Appiah Stadium reiterated that his lifestyle and travel have consistently been self-funded, independent of any political sponsorship.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Appiah Stadium enjoys fun time abroad

Appiah Stadium has courted public attention after sharing a video of himself enjoying a pleasant time abroad.

he social commentator and political activist traveled to Stuttgart to watch the Ghana Black Stars face the German national team. Photo credit: Appiah Stadium/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In what appears to be a vacation, the outspoken social critic posted a video of himself exploring the streets of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

While admiring the scenery, Appiah Stadium described Rotterdam as his mother’s hometown and praised the beauty and atmosphere around the city centre.

Before he visited the Netherlands, he had also shared videos from Germany, where he visited the family of his late friend Adwenpahene to commiserate with them.

Addressing the public in one of the videos, Appiah Stadium responded to allegations from critics who claimed he was making advances toward the wife of his late friend during the visit.

He firmly dismissed the claims, describing them as baseless and an attempt by some individuals to tarnish his reputation.

According to him, some people may have misinterpreted his intentions because they lack compassion and do not understand the depth of true friendship.

He stressed that his visit was solely to console the grieving family and honour the bond he shared with his late friend.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Adwenpa's family speaks after his passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman claiming to be Adwenpahene's sister shed light on the late blogger's funeral arrangements.

According to the purported sister, Adwenpahene was set to be laid to rest in Stuttgart, Germany, on April 17, 2025.

In addressing reports from her late brother's detractors, the woman noted that every human being had his/her flaws, and the blogger was no exception.

Source: YEN.com.gh