Appiah Stadium had an awkward public encounter with the police in Germany while waiting for the Black Stars team bus

In a video, a police officer scolded the staunch NDC activist after he resorted to his usual antics on the streets abroad

The incident involving Appiah Stadium and the German policeman has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians online

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Controversial NDC activist and online personality Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has courted attention following his recent encounter with a police officer in Germany.

A German policeman scolds Appiah Stadium on the streets in Germany. Photo source: @appiah.stadium

Source: TikTok

Appiah Stadium was recently among a contingent of Ghanaians who travelled to Stuttgart to witness the men's senior national football team, the Black Stars, take on their German counterparts in a friendly game as part of their preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

The football game ended in defeat for the Ghanaian team as they lost by two goals to one, representing a second successive loss.

The Black Stars had previously suffered an embarrassing 5-1 defeat against the Austrian national team at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna.

Policeman scolds Appiah Stadium in Germany

On Tuesday, March 31, 2026, Appiah Stadium took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself standing at the entrance of the Black Stars team camp in Germany.

The controversial political commentator, wearing a yellow Ghana jersey over his long-sleeved shirt, beamed with excitement as he waited for the team bus outside the Porsche Zentrum museum in Stuttgart.

Some policemen hired to provide motorcade services were also seen at the museum's entrance.

As the team bus prepared to leave the premises, Appiah excitedly rushed onto the road, knelt, and waved his coat in the air. He also praised the team.

The NDC activist's actions caught the attention of a male policeman, who was heard scolding and cautioning him in German.

Appiah hurriedly exited the road as the team bus and motorcade exited the Porsche Zentrum museum.

The incident triggered mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians flooding the comments section to laugh at the political commentator's actions.

The TikTok video of the policeman scolding Appiah Stadium in Germany is below:

Appiah Stadium flaunts GH₵420k Mercedes-Benz AMG

Appiah Stadium's awkward encounter with a policeman in Germany comes days after he flaunted a GH₵420,000 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 AMG.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Becky TV, the National Democratic Congress (NDC)-aligned personality showed off the all-black vehicle.

He was recorded standing outside the car before entering it and also showing off its interior.

The video finally showed Appiah Stadium driving the vehicle and showing off how smoothly it went.

Appiah Stadium entertains Otumfuo during their surprise encounter at the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Photo source: @appiah.stadium, Opemsuo Radio/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Addressing his fans, he claimed that he had just arrived from a trip to Germany, only to meet his new car, which had also been shipped into the country from the United States of America.

The video of Appiah Stadium flaunting his new car sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media, with many praising his industrious and entrepreneurial spirit.

In contrast, others attributed it to his links to the ruling NDC party.

Below is the TikTok video showing Appiah Stadium’s new car:

Appiah Stadium's incident with policeman stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jks6097 commented:

"That's a road and traffic offence 😳."

Mystic Harmony commented:

"The police in Germany speak English o. Very difficult people."

Appiahkubi499 said:

"The white man sef make confuse 😂."

Appiah Stadium names his trip sponsor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium named the individual who sponsored his trip to Germany to watch the Black Stars match.

In a video, the controversial political commentator detailed how he received support from President John Dramani Mahama to fund his trip.

Appiah Stadium also recounted his past trips to several cities across the European continent.

Source: YEN.com.gh