The Accra High Court has adjourned the case involving the newly formed political group, "The Base Movement," to May 15, 2026

The movement was dragged to court by a local group, "Base Ghana First," over the unauthorised use and similarity of the name "Base"

High-profile supporters, including veteran Kumawood actor Agya Koo and the movement's Chairman, Malam Issah, were present to show solidarity

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The legal battle over the branding of Ghana’s newest political sensation, "The Base Movement," reached the Accra High Court on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Agya Koo and other Base Movement executives storm the Accra High Court over name-use controversy. Image credit: real_agya_koo/Instagram

Source: UGC

The group, which aims to challenge the long-standing dominance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is currently locked in a naming dispute with a local organisation called "Base Ghana First".

The court premises were buzzing with activity as heavy representation from the movement's leadership had arrived. Cameras captured veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, and the movement's Chairman, Malam Issah, among the crowd.

Speaking to the media following the adjournment, Agya Koo expressed a preference for an out-of-court settlement but maintained that the group is legally prepared for the challenge.

"I would have wished this had been solved outside court, but we are ready to meet and solve this issue through the proper channels," he stated.

Watch the Instagram video below.

The "Base" controversy

The name "The Base Movement" has faced scrutiny since its inception. Beyond the local legal challenge, the group has received criticism because its name coincides with an international extremist group.

Some political analysts have called for a name change to avoid negative international associations, especially as the group seeks to gain revolutionary traction in Ghana.

The movement, however, insists its focus remains on a "Ghana First" agenda and breaking the "duopoly" of the two major political parties.

Source: YEN.com.gh