Ghanaian businessman Twum Barima went to the funeral and burial ceremony of the father-in-law of Sammy Gyamfi

However, an awkward moment when a young man forcefully hugged him to make demands made the businessman uncomfortable

Ghanaians who watched the video criticised the young man for harassing Twum Barima in public just because of money

Akwatia-based businessman, Twum Barima, joined several people to mourn with Sammy Gyamfi and his family over the loss of his father-in-law, Andrews Kwame Amankwah.

The funeral and burial service was held in Kumasi-Ohwim in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

A young man forcefully demands money from businessman, Twum Barima at a funeral ceremony. Photo credit: MrTwum322/TikTok & @nations_blogger/Instagram

Source: UGC

In a video, there was an awkward moment where a man's action made Twum Barima uncomfortable in public.

Upon his arrival, Twum Barima was walking to greet family elders and Sammy Gyamfi. However, a man started harassing the businessman in public.

The man forcefully hugged Twum Barima while he was walking to the funeral grounds. The young man kept hugging him as the Twum Barima attempted to free himself from his grip.

However, the young man continued to hold Twum Barima. He kept begging the wealthy man to give him money.

When Twum Barima freed himself from the man's grip, he walked briskly and came to hold Twum Barima again. He continued to beg for money.

At a point, a frustrated Twum Barima took money out of his pocket and handed it to the young man secretly so he could stop following him.

Immediately he collected the money, the young man stopped following Twum Barima.

Several funeral guests who witnessed what transpired were amazed and wondered why the young man did that. Some of them watched him in dismay.

Watch the X video below:

Man's action towards Twum Barima stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@hydrathcc said:

"You see why rich people move around with security, wizards everywhere, you make lose pɛ they will sow their devilish seed in you."

@King_Hyde1 wrote:

"That’s Mandela 😂😂😂😂😂."

@BK__Wilson said:

"He should see Uncle Appiah Stadium for proper training 😝😄."

@Rasheed844 wrote:

"He no learn de job well. Make he go Appiah Stadium en dere."

@yawfraser said:

"And they say women are the ones who love money. See how low pocket men behave around rich men."

@gyaigyimii wrote:

"Make he go take lessons from Appiah Stadium. He make lucky say Twum Barima no knock am seff."

Source: YEN.com.gh