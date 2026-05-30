Gabriel Magalhães volunteered to take the critical fifth penalty in the Champions League final

Arsenal's dream ended in heartbreak as they lost to PSG on penalties after an intense match

Declan Rice reflects on the team's incredible journey, expressing pride despite the painful defeat

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Mikel Arteta has disclosed that Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães personally volunteered to take a penalty in the Champions League final and specifically requested the fifth spot-kick, which often proves decisive in a shootout.

Arsenal’s dream of winning their first-ever Champions League title ended in heartbreak as they lost on penalties to reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

What Gabriel Said Before His Costly Penalty Miss Against PSG

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners looked on course for a famous victory when Kai Havertz fired the Premier League champions into an early lead in Budapest.

However, PSG fought back after Ousmane Dembélé converted a second-half penalty, forcing extra time and eventually a penalty shootout.

During the shootout, Eberechi Eze missed from the spot before Gabriel blasted Arsenal’s decisive penalty over the crossbar, allowing PSG to retain the Champions League trophy.

Many were surprised to see the Brazilian centre-back step up for such a crucial kick, but Arteta explained that it was the player’s own decision.

Asked why Gabriel was selected as Arsenal’s fifth penalty taker, Arteta said:

“He wanted to take number five.

“We have trained and prepared for this moment. Normally the penalty-takers would be Bukayo, Martin and Kai for sure.

“We knew it would be different players if we went to penalties but we still backed the players and their quality because in training they don’t miss any.

“But then you have to do it in the moment and we didn’t have the same precision as PSG had.”

Arteta also praised PSG and reflected on Arsenal’s campaign.

“PSG are a superb team and I congratulate them. The individual quality they have, the manner they are coached, they are a top, top team.

You have to go through the emotions and if you’re in pain, then go through the pain. Think you could do something else, then learn from it. Reflect on that and show the ambition that we want to have again.

“I am so proud of this team, with this season we have had under the circumstances. Internally, we know what we have been through.

“It is just a privilege to manage this group of players and this team the way they carry this badge and how much they put into it.

“We got a big one [Premier League] and missed out on the biggest one.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice faced the media following the painful defeat and expressed his pride in the team despite the outcome.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Rice said:

“It’s gutting, it’s devastating to lose a Champions League final on penalties.

“Trying to take perspective on how far we’ve come as a group. Incredible season, gave it absolutely everything, we took the game to penalties. It’s a lottery, it’s football.

“You can either win or lose on penalties. Some of the best teams ever have lost on penalties and we were on the receiving end of that tonight.

“We win together, we lose together, I’m so proud of these boys. I can’t speak highly enough of everyone.

“I’m obviously gutted but I’m trying to take perspective. It’s been an incredible journey this season. We will be back.”

Source: YEN.com.gh