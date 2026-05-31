Arsenal's Champions League final defeat explained after penalty controversy against PSG during extra time

Referee Daniel Siebert and VAR opted against awarding a penalty for Noni Madueke's fall in the box

Former referee Graham Scott defends officials' decision, stating insufficient evidence to overturn the original call

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The reason Arsenal were denied a penalty during extra time of their Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain has now been explained.

The Gunners lost 4-3 on penalties to the reigning European champions in Budapest after the match finished 1-1 following extra time.

Why Arsenal Were Not Awarded a Penalty Against PSG in the Champions League Final

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal made a dream start when Kai Havertz fired home from close range after just six minutes.

PSG responded in the second half through Ousmane Dembélé, who converted from the penalty spot in the 65th minute after Cristian Mosquera fouled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia inside the area.

The final eventually went to a penalty shootout. Arsenal's Eberechi Eze and PSG defender Nuno Mendes both missed from the spot before Gabriel Magalhães blasted Arsenal’s decisive penalty over the crossbar.

The miss sparked jubilant celebrations among PSG players as they secured a second consecutive Champions League title.

However, the outcome could have been very different had a controversial incident during the first half of extra time been judged another way.

Arsenal penalty appeal denied

Arsenal players appealed for a penalty when Noni Madueke went down inside the box following a challenge from Mendes after bursting into the area.

Mendes appeared to pull Madueke to the ground, but there were questions over whether the Arsenal winger had initiated contact by locking his arm around the PSG defender. There were also doubts about whether there was enough contact to justify a penalty award.

Referee Daniel Siebert and the VAR team decided against awarding a spot-kick, allowing play to continue.

After the match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta suggested the incident could easily have resulted in a penalty.

Midfielder Declan Rice admitted he had not seen a replay but felt Arsenal had a strong case.

“At first glance, on the pitch, I think he's ahead of Nuno Mendes and, if I'm looking back at the one we got against Bayer Leverkusen [in the last 16], it was very, very similar.

“But look, I'm not going to get into that. Obviously I was gutted at the time because I thought the ref would go and have a look [at the VAR monitor].

“I thought it was and so did the bench and our players.”

Former Referee Backs Officials

Former Premier League referee Graham Scott has since defended the decision made by the officials.

Now working as an analyst for The Athletic, Scott explained why he agreed with the call.

“There will be plenty of comments along the line of ‘I've seen them given’, and I doubt a VAR would have seen enough to overturn a penalty had one been awarded.

“But ultimately I would rather defend the referee for keeping out of this one than try to build a defence had he succumbed to pressure and pointed to the spot.”

According to Scott, the incident did not provide enough evidence for VAR to intervene, meaning the on-field decision to wave play on was the correct outcome.

Source: YEN.com.gh