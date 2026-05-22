A woman has sparked an online debate after sharing a disagreement involving a tenant in her mother’s house.

The issue began after the tenant reportedly changed the paint colour of part of the property without informing the landlady.

Social media users have been divided over whether the tenant’s actions were appropriate.

A woman has turned to social media for opinions after a disagreement emerged between her mother and a tenant over changes made to a rented property.

The woman, identified as Tente, shared details of the issue online, questioning whether a tenant could repaint part of a rented home without first obtaining permission from the property owner.

Photo credit: Social media users weighed in after a video of the property changes surfaced online.

Source: TikTok

According to her, the tenant, who occupies part of her mother’s house, decided to change the paint colour of the section she rented without informing the landlady beforehand.

She explained that the unexpected alteration led to tension between both parties, with the matter gradually developing into a misunderstanding.

In a TikTok video, Tente showed the modifications made to the property. The tenant had reportedly repainted portions of the exterior walls using white and burnt orange colours, replacing the building’s previous light and dark brown appearance.

The post quickly attracted attention online, where social media users weighed in on the issue. While some questioned the tenant’s decision to alter the property without approval, others shared varying opinions about what tenants should and should not be allowed to modify in rented homes.

According to Tente, her mother later instructed the tenant to restore the original colours after seeing the changes.

The incident has since triggered conversations online about tenant responsibilities and property boundaries in rental arrangements.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh