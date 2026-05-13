A hilarious video of a young student interacting with ChatGPT has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread laughter and reactions online

The young lady, believed to be preparing for examinations, was seen using the voice prompt feature of the AI application to seek academic assistance

The clip has since gained massive traction across social media platforms, with users reacting with humour and disbelief

A hilarious video of a young woman’s emotional exchange with artificial intelligence has gone viral on social media, sparking laughter and reactions across multiple platforms.

The clip shows the young lady, believed to be a student preparing for examinations, attempting to use the ChatGPT voice feature to get assistance with her studies.

A student’s emotional interaction with ChatGPT has gone viral, sparking laughter across social media Photo credit: Andrew Aitchison/Getty Images, NurPhoto/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, what was meant to be a routine interaction quickly turned into a comedy moment when she became visibly frustrated after the app stopped responding to her requests.

“Do you want me to fail?” – student questions AI

In the viral video, the student is heard passionately asking the application whether it intended to make her fail her exams by refusing to respond to her queries.

She repeatedly pleaded with the AI tool to assist her, seemingly unaware at first that she had reached her daily file upload limit on the free version of the platform.

While the voice assistant calmly explained that she had exceeded her file upload limit for the day, the young woman continued to beg the system for help.

he viral video shows a student pleading with ChatGPT for help during exam preparation. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: AFP

Despite repeated explanations from the AI, she appeared to treat the interaction as though she was speaking to a real human being who could change the situation.

Her emotional tone and repeated pleas added to the comedic nature of the video, making it even more entertaining for viewers online.

Social media reacts with laughter

The video has since sparked massive reactions across social media, with users sharing humorous takes on the situation.

Many people expressed amusement at how seriously she engaged with the AI tool, while others related to the pressure of exam preparation and the lengths students go to in order to pass.

Some users jokingly suggested that the student had “emotionally bonded” with ChatGPT, while others used the moment to highlight the growing reliance on artificial intelligence for academic support.

Watch the hilarious X video here:

AI and student reliance debate resurfaces

Beyond the humour, the viral moment has also reignited conversations about the increasing dependence of students on AI tools for learning and exam preparation.

While some see it as a helpful educational aid, others argue that overreliance could affect independent thinking and study habits.

Nevertheless, the video continues to generate laughter online, becoming one of the latest lighthearted viral moments involving technology and student life.

Social media reactions

Some social media users have taken to the comment sections to share their thoughts on the reaction of the young lady. YEN.com.gh compiled the comments below.

Manuel commented:

"You are prompting ChatGPT with this English."

SñOw said:

"She bore plus ChatGPT eeiii asem ooo."

6 ixpills noted:

"She had a lot to say, but ChatGPT too, why?"

The AI revolution has a power problem

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that America’s top tech companies are facing a new obstacle in the AI race, a growing energy crisis. While firms like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta are spending billions to scale up AI infrastructure, the lack of electric power is now slowing progress.

Although data centres already consume 4% of the US’s electricity, that number could rise to 12% by 2030, triggering concerns over coal use, gas expansion, and climate commitments.

In response, tech firms are backing nuclear and solar projects, with some even planning to launch AI chips into space for solar-powered processing.

Source: YEN.com.gh