A Ghanaian nurse working in the United Kingdom has gone viral after sharing a candid account of his daily experiences in the healthcare system

The nurse advised friends and colleagues in Ghana’s health sector not to envy healthcare workers abroad

The conversation has also drawn comparisons between healthcare systems in Ghana and the UK, generating debate about expectations and the reality of overseas employment

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A Ghanaian nurse based in the United Kingdom has sparked widespread conversation on social media after opening up about the realities and challenges of working in the UK healthcare system.

In a video that has since gone viral across various platforms, the healthcare professional, whose identity has not been fully disclosed, advised colleagues and friends in Ghana’s health sector not to assume that working abroad is always glamorous or easy.

A Ghanaian nurse working in the United Kingdom shares his experience of the realities behind healthcare work abroad. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images, The Herald Stateman/X

Source: Twitter

According to him, while many people often perceive healthcare jobs in the UK as more comfortable and highly rewarding, the reality on the ground presents its own unique set of difficulties.

He explained that both the UK and Ghanaian health systems come with their respective challenges, and neither should be romanticised as entirely stress-free.

He cautioned against envy, stressing that expectations formed from social media portrayals or hearsay often do not reflect the day-to-day experiences of healthcare workers abroad.

Daily realities of caregiving

To illustrate his point, the UK-based Ghanaian nurse shared a personal account of his routine duties, noting the physically and emotionally demanding nature of the job.

He revealed that in a single day, he may be required to handle commodes for patients multiple times, sometimes as many as 75 instances within a shift.

His comments were meant to highlight the less-spoken-about aspects of caregiving, particularly the difficult and often unpleasant tasks that form a major part of nursing work.

Viral video sparks debate

The video has since generated significant reactions online, with many social media users engaging in discussions about migration, healthcare work, and expectations versus reality.

Social media users react to a Ghanaian nurse’s candid account of life and work in the UK health system. Photo credit: Miami Herald/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

While some users expressed admiration for his honesty and dedication, others noted that his experience sheds light on the demanding nature of nursing jobs globally.

A section of commenters also used the opportunity to compare working conditions between Ghana and the UK, highlighting both the opportunities and sacrifices involved in seeking healthcare employment abroad.

Broader conversation on migration and work abroad

The nurse’s remarks have also contributed to a wider conversation about labour migration and the realities faced by African professionals who move abroad in search of better opportunities.

Many observers say such testimonies are important in helping young professionals make informed decisions about working overseas, beyond the often idealised narratives.

As the video continues to circulate online, it has become a talking point about the hidden challenges behind healthcare jobs in developed countries and the resilience required to perform them.

Watch the X post here:

Lady gets visa approved in 60 seconds

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian student was praised after her US visa was approved in 60 seconds.

This comes after she convinced the visa officer with her answers and clearly explained the purpose of her travel.

Source: YEN.com.gh