French President Emmanuel Macron has come under heavy criticism from a section of Africans on social media following his intervention during a presentation by Ghanaian youth advocate Yayra Agbofah at a forum held in Nairobi, Kenya.

The incident, which has since gone viral online, has generated sharply divided opinions across the continent, with some praising Macron for defending the speaker against audience disruption while others accused him of being disrespectful and condescending.

Emmanuel Macron addresses participants during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo credit: Ludovic Marin/Getty Images, Reuters/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

The controversy began after a video from the summit showed Macron rising from his seat and walking onto the stage during a session involving artists, innovators, and young entrepreneurs discussing culture and development in Africa.

At the time, Yayra Agbofah was reportedly delivering a presentation when sections of the audience became noisy.

Macron interrupted proceedings and directly addressed the crowd, urging them to pay attention and show respect to the speaker.

“Excuse me, everybody. Hey, hey, hey,” Macron was heard saying in the viral clip.

“I’m sorry, guys. But it’s impossible to speak about culture, to have people like that super inspired, coming here, making a speech with such a noise.”

He further described the situation as a “total lack of respect” and suggested that attendees who wished to hold side conversations should leave the hall or use separate meeting rooms.

Praise from some Ghanaians

Following the incident, many Ghanaians on social media applauded the French President for what they described as decisive leadership and respect toward the Ghanaian youth speaker.

Supporters argued that Macron’s intervention helped restore order and allowed Yayra Agbofah to continue his presentation without interruption.

Some users also praised the French leader for publicly acknowledging and defending young African voices during an international gathering.

Backlash from Kenyans and Africans online

However, the reaction has not been entirely positive. A section of Kenyan users on X, formerly Twitter, strongly criticised Macron’s tone and manner of addressing the audience.

A viral summit moment involving Emmanuel Macron has sparked debate across African social media platforms. Photo credit: Emmanuel Macron/Getty Images

Source: AFP

Among the critics was Zimbabwean lawyer and former Member of Parliament Fadzayi Mahere, who questioned whether Macron’s actions would have been acceptable if directed at a European audience.

In a post on X, she wrote: “Respectfully @EmmanuelMacron, I don't believe that it is courteous or appropriate for you to come onto our Continent and talk down at people like this.”

Another widely circulated reaction from a Kenyan-Canadian lawyer argued that Africans should not require permission from foreign leaders to express themselves on African soil.

Read the X post here:

Summit focused on Africa-Europe cooperation

The incident occurred during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, which brought together more than 30 African leaders, entrepreneurs, business executives, and youth innovators for discussions centred on economic development, innovation, and Africa-Europe cooperation.

The event forms part of broader efforts by France to strengthen engagement with African youth and business communities amid changing geopolitical dynamics on the continent.

As reactions continue to pour in online, the moment has evolved beyond a simple interruption at a conference into a wider debate about leadership, diplomacy, respect, and the relationship between Africa and Western powers.

Watch the YouTube video here:

President Mahama's aide advises NDC aspirants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Executive Secretary to President John Dramani Mahama, Dr Callistus Mahama, has urged caution within political and party circles, warning against premature discussions about succession and leadership ambitions ahead of the 2028 general elections.

He expressed concern that early campaigning and internal positioning could derail attention from governance priorities at a critical stage of the administration.

Source: YEN.com.gh