A young man has reportedly called off his wedding after making a surprising discovery in his fiancée’s ChatGPT chat history

According to the substance of the matter, the couple had been in a relationship for about seven years and got engaged in November last year

Many online commentators are debating issues of trust, privacy, and digital footprints in modern relationships

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A young man has reportedly called off his wedding after discovering a troubling search history on his fiancée’s ChatGPT account.

The incident was shared by a female friend of the fiancée, who narrated the story in a TikTok video posted by user @elmas.living.

A Nigerian man has reportedly ended his engagement after discovering a shocking ChatGPT search history on his fiancée’s phone. Photo credit: blackCAT/Getty Images, alexsi/Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

According to her, the woman in question frequently used ChatGPT for everyday queries, including food choices and lifestyle advice.

She explained that the couple had been engaged since November last year after being in a relationship for about seven years.

The situation allegedly changed when the man picked up his fiancée’s phone and began searching for something, during which he came across her ChatGPT chat history.

To his amazement, he reportedly saw a prompt asking;

“How can I stop cheating on my fiancé?”

The discovery, according to the narrator, led the man to immediately call off the engagement.

The couple had reportedly been together for seven years and engaged since November last year. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: AFP

She further added that the man also claimed the woman had not informed him about a pregnancy, raising doubts about paternity and further straining the relationship.

The revelation has since gone viral, sparking widespread reactions on social media, with many users debating privacy, trust, and digital footprints in relationships.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions as man cancels engagement with fiancée

Scores of netizens have reacted to the rather unfortunate development, with many expressing diverse opinions. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

bigsage0034 said:

"ChatGPT wey go always support you even if you dey wrong. Just stay saved in recents.

SCHOOL BOY GRAME wrote:

So did ChatGPT cause the collapse of this relationship? Is that what you are trying to say? Did ChatGPT cheat or was the app responsible for impregnating her?

Princess Uezi shared:

"What happened to putting the app on lock with Face ID ?"

𝑃𝑠𝑦𝑐ℎ𝑜 stressed:

"My ChatGPT history is full of business talks and business plans."

Derah wrote:

"Omo no matter what I no fit allow person go through my ChatGPT na there my whole life Dey."

Pweety Zoe noted:

"I nearly lose my 2 yrs and 3 month yesterday bcus of this chat gpt 😩😩 he said I should know my worth."

BLINGSBYFORTUNE/ENUGU JEWELRY wrote:

"Na you Dey give us gist na you still carry popcorn."

June&thread added:

"If ChatGPT tells you you’re in a toxic relationship after explaining everything, even when you are wrong, please leave the relationship. Nothing like seven or 10 years."

The AI revolution has a power problem

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that America’s top tech companies are facing a new obstacle in the AI race, a growing energy crisis. While firms like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta are spending billions to scale up AI infrastructure, the lack of electric power is now slowing progress.

Although data centres already consume 4% of the US’s electricity, that number could rise to 12% by 2030, triggering concerns over coal use, gas expansion, and climate commitments.

In response, tech firms are backing nuclear and solar projects, with some even planning to launch AI chips into space for solar-powered processing.

Source: YEN.com.gh