Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, aka Ajagurajah, clashed with his elder brother, Yaw Boakye, in a TikTok Live session on Wednesday, August 5, 2026

The spiritual leader, Ajagurajah, admitted he reported his brother to the police, while Yaw Boakye alleged it was over his refusal to join the church

The confrontation took a dramatic turn when Ajagurajah made a startling claim about using his spiritual powers against his own brother

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Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has once again found himself at the centre of public attention after engaging in a heated exchange with his elder brother, Yaw Boakye, during a TikTok Live session on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Ajagurajah clashes with his elder brother as their Long-standing dispute escalates. Image credit: Ajagurajah, Trend GH

Source: Facebook

Although the exact cause of the renewed family feud remains unclear, the livestream captured the two brothers trading harsh words and making a series of accusations against each other before hundreds of viewers.

Ajagurajah admits reporting brother to police

During the confrontation, Ajagurajah admitted that he had played a role in his elder brother's arrest. According to him, he reported the matter to the police following disagreements between them.

Yaw Boakye, however, gave a different account of events. He alleged that Ajagurajah called the police on him because he refused to join him in running what he described as his brother's church.

The claim further intensified the already heated exchange as both men continued to challenge each other's version of events.

Ajagurajah claims he took brother's destiny

As the argument escalated, the discussion shifted to spiritual matters.

Responding to his brother's assertion that he possessed no spiritual power, Ajagurajah made a startling claim during the livestream.

According to the controversial spiritual leader, he had used his spiritual powers to take away what he described as his elder brother's bright destiny.

He made the statement while insisting that his spiritual abilities were genuine, contrary to his brother's claims.

The remark quickly drew attention on social media, where clips from the livestream began circulating across various platforms.

The X video of Ajagurajah and his brother clash is below.

TikToker Asantewaa and brother's family feud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kay Verli got involved in a family feud after he shared a lengthy Snapchat message responding to his sister Asantewaa's emotional TikTok Live on July 15, 2026.

Asantewaa has claimed her brother blocked her on social media and had a nurse turn her away when she visited him at Ridge Hospital.

Kay Verli accused TikToker Asantewaa of repeatedly lying and said their mother confronted her shortly after the live session aired.

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Source: YEN.com.gh