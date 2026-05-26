A private chef has gained attention online after sharing a video showing what her work routine looks like while serving a client

The clip offered social media users a glimpse into the daily responsibilities involved in providing private chef services

The video has generated reactions online, with many viewers discussing the growing demand for personalised food and hospitality services

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A private chef has sparked conversations on social media after sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her daily work routine while catering for a client in Lagos.

The chef, identified on TikTok as @rikky, posted a video documenting part of her working day, giving followers an insight into what private chef services can involve.

A private chef has shared a glimpse into her daily work routine in a viral TikTok video. Photo credit: Riiiky/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The clip captured her activities shortly after arriving at the client’s residence.

Upon entering the home, she immediately began food preparation, handling ingredients and cooking multiple dishes as part of her responsibilities.

The video highlighted the fast-paced nature of the role, with the chef carrying out tasks efficiently in what appeared to be a familiar routine developed through experience.

In the caption accompanying the post, the chef described herself as working as a private chef for a popular chief executive officer in Lagos.

She also used the opportunity to promote her services, encouraging interested individuals to book a similar private chef experience.

Private chef services have become increasingly visible across social media platforms, where food professionals often share content showcasing their work processes, culinary skills, and client experiences.

The clip quickly gained traction online, attracting reactions from social media users who shared opinions about the profession and the growing demand for personalised food services.

Some viewers expressed admiration for the chef’s work ethic and organisation, while others discussed the evolving opportunities available within the food and hospitality industry.

The video continues to circulate online as conversations grow around careers in culinary services and lifestyle hospitality.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh